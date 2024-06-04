“CeeDee is Up Next”: 6th Highest Paid RB Names Two Players Who Will Benefit from Justin Jefferson’s Deal

Justin Jefferson has made history with his extension deal with the Minnesota Vikings. The wide receiver has gone on to sign a huge contract of $140 million over 4 years with $110 million guaranteed. With his new contract, Jefferson has become the highest-paid WR as well as the highest non-QB player in the NFL.

Naturally, this deal is definitely going to have some positive repercussions for other players of the league. In fact, LeSean McCoy was discussing the benefits of such a contract on the ‘Speed’ podcast, when he named two players who will most likely benefit from this development.

As the 6th highest paid running back in the league’s history, LeSean McCoy is highly qualified to speak about the impact big contracts have all over the league. McCoy explained how JJ’s new contract is not just good for him but for all WRs in the league.

With JJ’s contract setting a good precedent, other WRs can now negotiate better contracts. McCoy even mentioned who he thinks will get a bigger contract after JJ. He said,

“I mean CeeDee’s up next right? It’s funny because like doesn’t matter what position it is, you always wait for the guy that’s about to get a deal. You waiting for him to go right and you’re trying to hold off.”

Interestingly, apart from Ceedee, McCoy also mentioned that Ja’Marr Chase is another WR who will get paid highly after JJ’s new contract. While speaking about Chase’s contract, McCoy said,

“Jamar Chase, he’s another one that’s valued very high for his team. So he gonna get paid and I think everybody should thank JJ for even getting this contract.”

Hence, with such a lucrative contract, JJ has single-handedly increased the WRs market. Moreover, it has also put him in an elite company of wide receivers.

Justin Jefferson is breaking records among WRs

Justin Jefferson’s new contract promises him a $35 million annual salary, making him the highest-paid WR in the history of the NFL. He has beat out the previous contract AJ Brown from the Eagles. Per NBC Sports, Brown received a whopping $32 million annually.

Apart from AJ Brown and JJ, there have been some other WRs who have gotten big payouts. In terms of reaching the $30 million mark, Brown is followed by Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyreek Hill, who get $30,002,500 and $30 million, respectively.

Hill’s teammate Jaylen Waddle comes next on the list with a contract that annually pays him $28,250,000, and he is followed by Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders, earning $28 million every year.

With such hefty contracts already in place, JJ’s contract is the first one that breaks into the $35 million mark. With his contract setting a new record, it will surely be the first of many as it’s only a matter of time before the NFL sees drastic changes in wide receiver contracts, citing JJ’s contract as the sole reason.