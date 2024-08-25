CeeDee Lamb’s Blunt Words on IG Shake the NFL World: “Jerry Jones Needs to Wake Up”

CeeDee Lamb, like many people in their 20s, uses music to express his state of mind. And what better place to share this than through his Instagram captions? The star wideout recently posted a carousel of photos of himself getting into his Ram truck, working out, and looking into the distance, accompanied by lyrics from Trey Songz’s song “Jill (Sumn Real).”

Advertisement

The caption went like this:

“I’m working hard so my family can chill, I came out that part, where they don’t let you live. Give it my heart, cause it gave me sum real… Still keep it Trimm”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CeeDee Lamb (@cee2x___)

Fans went all out in the comments. There were letter-length notes left by a few of them who wholeheartedly wanted Lamb to sign the contract.

The majority simply wants the wide receiver to get the deal done and be back on the field as soon as possible. They understand that while he’s been consistently training throughout the off-season, practicing with the team is a different matter. See for yourselves:

Fans are basically begging Lamb to get this contract done! But man’s gotta look out for his fam. pic.twitter.com/9jqHUTD5hv — Game Nest (@YourGameNest) August 25, 2024

One fan hilariously wrote on Instagram, “Boy oh boy where do I even begin. Ceedee… honey, my pookie bear. I have loved you ever since I first laid eyes on you. The way you run your routes and strike fear into your enemies eyes. Your silky smooth touch around the rim, and that gorgeous first down celebration.”

“I would do anything for you. I wish it were possible to freeze time so I would never have to watch you in another jersey. You had a rough playoff , but you never gave up hope. You are even amazing off the field, you’re a great dresser and role model, sometimes I even call you the best cowboys wr ever. Please sign the contract for me,” the user continued.

Lamb’s post was then shared on platform X (formerly Twitter), where fans voiced their opinions on the ongoing saga. Jerry Jones was once again questioned for not finalizing the deal.

Jerry Jones needs to wake up from his death bed and get this man signed — (@the_det_times) August 25, 2024

Some were making presumptions and judgments, and rightly so, While others were stating the obvious:

Can’t believe Jerry is gonna pay Dak over this guy — Barkley Super Bowl LIX MVP (0-0) (@BarkleysBurner_) August 25, 2024

Jerry better pay his ass, or he’s gonna go somewhere that respects him — NKY Bracket Guy (@BracketNky) August 25, 2024

Lamb’s prowess on the field is undeniable, and with no significant free agent moves or standout draft picks, the Cowboys cannot afford to let the star wide receiver slip away.

That said, Lamb reportedly turned down a $33 million contract from the Cowboys. While other details of the deal remain unknown — perhaps there was something else that didn’t appeal to him — fans might not grasp the nuances.

For now, Lamb is seen as being in the right by Cowboys fans, as he is standing against Jones, who currently has little to no support within the Dallas Cowboys fanbase.