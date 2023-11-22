“Certain Guys They Got to Scapegoat”: Aaron Rodgers Drops an Uplifting Take On ‘Great Kid’ Zach Wilson

The New York Jets have decided to bench starting quarterback Zach Wilson for the second consecutive year. In an effort to revitalize their offensive dynamics, the Jets have chosen journeyman Tim Boyle to lead the charge in their upcoming Black Friday clash against the Miami Dolphins. The Phins are in pursuit of securing the AFC East, while the Jets have faced three consecutive losses.

Aaron Rodgers expressed remorse for his injury as he acknowledged its impact on the New York Jets and Zach Wilson. During his chat on the ‘Pat McAfee Show‘, the sidelined QB emphasized his belief in Zach Wilson’s promising NFL future. However, he did express confidence in Tim Boyle, who was his former backup with the Green Bay Packers from 2018 to 2020. Rodgers underscores that the Jets’ struggles this season cannot be solely blamed on Wilson.

“We need a spark. And I feel for Zach. I love Zach. Zach is a great kid. And I do feel like he does have a bright future in this league,” Rodgers said. “This has been a tough go for him and all of us. A lot of times in these situations, there are certain guys they have to scapegoat.”

Zach Wilson accepted his recent demotion without protest. While acknowledging personal improvement, he attributed the team’s offensive challenges to his own struggles. Despite asserting accountability for the insufficient nine touchdowns in 10 games, he rejected the notion of being scapegoated, emphasizing the collective responsibility for the team’s performance.

Aaron Rodgers Expresses Regret As the Jets Face Hurdles

Aaron Rodgers, who was knocked out due to an Achilles injury in his opening appearance with the Jets, commenced running on a treadmill recently. Although he understands that a team with a sub-.500 record runs the risk of causing more injury to itself, Rodgers feels that his team has yet to achieve some important goals. In his recent interview with Pat McAfee, Rodgers praised Boyle, who replaced the recently benched Wilson after losing to the Bills 32-6.

“I have some personal guilt around the whole thing. I’m pissed I wasn’t able to play [due to injury] and frustrated that, if I was out there,” Rodgers said. “I think there’s enough blame to go around, a number of different positions”

Since joining the Jets in 2021 as the No. 2 pick from BYU, Zach Wilson has faced ups and downs. His stats include a 56.6% completion rate, 5,966 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, 25 interceptions, and a 71.9 quarterback rating. Notably, Zach has taken quite a hit over the three seasons, having been sacked 105 times in 32 games.

Now the Jets are anticipating a possible turnaround after turning to Tim Boyle. Their current record raises questions about the trajectory of this season and prompts reflections on the future.