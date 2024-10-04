Chad Johnson Claims NFL Players Are Now Missing a “Healthy Dislike For Each Other”

With an increasing number of regulations being added every year to make the sport safer, NFL veterans like Chad Johnson and Tom Brady feel that the sport has lost its essence. As per them, American Football was meant to be an aggressive sport with hard hits and more rivalries. However, it appears that the sport is moving in an entirely different direction.

Advertisement

Retweeting a resurfaced clip of Mike Evans’ intense beef with Marshon Lattimore, Chad Johnson stated that it was a true rivalry at its best. He tweeted,

“We need more matchups like this where there’s a healthy dislike for each other when it’s time to compete. This is what football should look like each Sunday.”

Ocho is a big believer in on-field bouts that make the sport more marketable and interesting for viewers. His opinions seemingly echoed with what Tom Brady said on Stephen A. Smith’s show.

Brady claimed that the league is becoming mediocre every passing season. He asserted how much Rodney Harrison and Ray Lewis contributed to the game, but any hits from them would be considered a penalty in today’s era.

Although the veterans are proud of their opinions, after the NFL discovered the dark sides of a high-contact game, it was forced to take the necessary actions to curb any long-term impacts on its players.

However, Chad Johnson, even at the age of 46, set an example of what putting up a good healthy fight looks like.

Chad Johnson showing he isn’t afraid of a fight post-retirement

Ocho made headlines recently after throwing jabs at James Harrison online while calling him out for an MMA bout. “I’m gon beat yo a*s round 1 so don’t worry about the other 4. I’m standing on business,” tweeted the veteran wide receiver.

Meanwhile, Harrison, 46, wasn’t someone who was letting the trash-talking slide, as he was quick to respond, “You not go be able to stand once I get done with you.”

The fight is set to happen before the Super Bowl, and the two NFL legends have already set the hype for it with neither side backing down. The matchup appears to be unfair considering the size difference between the two, with Ocho being six-foot-one and 192 pounds, while Harrison is a six-foot, 243-pound beast.

It will be interesting to see how the two fighters, who are of different weight classes, face off. That said, at least Ocho is backing up his words by setting an example of how one puts on a show with a healthy dislike.