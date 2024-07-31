Chargers GM Recalls Jim Harbaugh ‘Recruiting’ Him for a Cut-Throat Game: “It Was Ugly”

The Los Angeles Chargers experienced a significant uplift this year, parting ways with old personnel who symbolized past failures. In doing so, they also reunited old acquaintances, Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz, who share quite a history if we rewind the clock a few decades back.

During his recent appearance on the ‘Rich Eisen Show,’ Hortiz recounted his first encounter with the head coach off the field, which didn’t quite go as he had hoped.

Harbaugh became the starting QB for the Ravens in 1998, the same year Hortiz started his first job in Baltimore as a personnel assistant. The future GM was just 23 years old at the time and had the chance to spend time with the veteran QB, even catching his passes. This interaction eventually fostered a connection between the two off the field as well.

As Hortiz recounted, Harbaugh exuded competitiveness even in a sport where he wasn’t well-known—racquetball. The former Ravens QB invited Hortiz to play, aware of his familiarity with the game. Feeling competitive himself, the future GM felt the need to prove to Harbaugh that he was equally cutthroat and could go toe-to-toe with him.

However, that decision proved unwise as Harbaugh and QB Eric Zeier showed him what it truly means to be a professional and gave him a thorough challenge:

“We’d get into the racquetball court; he (Harbaugh) had recruited me. Him and Eric Zeier, they’d have a violent game there, and they wanted to play cutthroat one day, so they brought me in. I’m thinking I’m gonna show these vets that I hang with them. (But) It (turned out to be) ugly. They were throwing me out of the way.”

Hortiz expressed that the incident displayed Harbaugh’s competitiveness and enthusiasm, something he has undoubtedly carried from his playing days to his coaching career.

Is Harbaugh the change that the Chargers desperately needed?

Jim Harbaugh is a gift that keeps on giving. His vigorous nature and relentless drive to be the best make him a special person and a world-class coach. The former 49ers head man pours his heart into every organization he’s part of and gives his all to the job.

His enthusiasm is also quite infectious, making everyone around him excited to work with him. He loves his players and is very hands-on as a coach. This was evident in the Charger’s recent training camp videos, where he actively participated in the training, leading by example.

Despite all his accolades and the impact he has made in his past coaching jobs, Harbaugh faces a tough challenge. The Chargers have been one of the poorest and struggling franchises in the league. The previous regime failed to get the best out of QB Justin Herbert and a talented squad.

Injuries didn’t help either, coupled with the secondary faltering against mediocre offenses. Several pundits also pointed to poor drafting decisions, with some criticizing former GM Tom Telesco for consistently mismanaging the team’s resources.

However, there seems to be hope for the team going into the 2024 season. Given that Jim’s past playbooks have primarily focused on the running game, this could prove highly beneficial for the Chargers, who have desperately lacked this aspect in recent seasons.

His efficient play-calling might help them win clutch games and revive their run game. The departure of key skill players like Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler has left a significant void that won’t be easy to fill.

To address these gaps, the Chargers have drafted Ladd McConkey, Brenden Rice, and Cornelius Johnson. While a quick turnaround won’t be easy, with Harbaugh at the helm, it’s not impossible.

All the changes we’ve seen this offseason seem to be for the better, and with time, they will surely reach great heights.