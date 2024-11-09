“Chargers Ticket Less Than Parking”: Fans Left in Awe at the Cheapest Week 10 NFL Tickets

Nov 3, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) celebrates his interception with safety Derwin James Jr. (3) and cornerback Eli Apple (41) during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

It’s not an everyday incident when the tickets to an NFL game are priced at a one-digit number. The average NFL game ticket costs around a staggering $152, with the most in-demand being for the games featuring the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders. Yet when it comes to a Los Angeles Chargers game, the charges aren’t too charged up (all puns intended).

The Chargers are currently second in the AFC West with a 5-3 record. A playoff berth is very much possible, but the fans have clearly decided to focus their attention elsewhere.

Popular ticketing platform, ‘TickPick’ took to Instagram to reveal the charges for Week 10 games. The Chargers will lock horns against the Tennessee Titans on 11th November in their home stadium, SoFi Stadium.

This game is set to be the most affordable game of the season since the price of the tickets starts from $9, the lowest in the league. They are in the front of the pack with the cheapest prices and next in line is the Falcons versus the Saints game, priced at $56. The gap is still too wide!

Not surprisingly, fans quickly flocked to the comments to share their thoughts on the price. While some remarked that a ticket to the Chargers game was cheaper than Chipotle, others joked that parking might cost more.

Damnnn the fans are being hysterical over the Chargers-Tennessee ticket prices pic.twitter.com/iEj0pwNyp8 — Tyler Scott (@tylerscott15552) November 9, 2024

With that being said, the most expensive game ticket will be for the Chiefs versus Broncos game, which seems almost impossible for the average fan to purchase.

Other expensive game tickets for this season

On one hand, there are the Chargers‘ nine-dollar tickets, while on the far end of the stick, there is the Broncos-Chiefs matchup, with the cheapest ticket price at a mind-numbing number of $246. The Chiefs are currently unbeaten at 8-0 and the Broncos (divisional rivals) will be the next team to take a shot to break their streak. This makes for quite the spectacle at Arrowhead.

Moreover, as for games like the Steelers taking on the Commanders, most of the viewers would tune in for Jayden Daniels, especially since the rookie QB has been more than exceptional this season. Their cheapest price for this matchup stands at $185.

This Week 10 lineup is packed with explosive games and even more explosive prices but the fans’ love for the NFL will always remain undeterred, regardless of the prices. Whether it is a $9 ticket or a $246 one, the stadiums will always be jam-packed down to the last seat and that’s the magic of this sport.