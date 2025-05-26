Months Before Entering the NFL, $48.7 Million Contract Holder Cam Ward Showered His OL With Incredible Diamond Chains

After managing to lead the nation in passing touchdowns in 2024, Cam Ward’s efforts have finally been recognized with a first-overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft and a lucrative rookie contract. Thanks to the Tennessee Titans, the former Miami Hurricane is set to earn $48.7 million throughout the next four years.

Throw in a $32.1-million signing bonus, and it’s safe to say that Ward is more than secure in his finances. His rookie deal may be one of the most lucrative of its kind in recent memory, but that doesn’t mean that Ward is necessarily new to money.

Throughout the midst of his final season in college, the ACC product enjoyed an NIL evaluation of more than $2 million. After becoming one the premiere signal callers in the nation, Ward made sure to give back to his teammates by gifting his offensive linemen with their very own custom diamond chains.

Each chain featured an iced-out pendant sporting the respective player’s number, adding a personal touch to each of the pieces. Considering that he also took them out to Perry’s Steakhouse to present the gifts to them, it’s clear that Ward spared no expense in making sure that his lineman knew how much he appreciated them.

Detailing Cam Ward’s rookie contract

2025 proved to be an amazing year to declare for the NFL Draft. Prior to this year’s event, the league announced that it would be increasing the value of signing bonuses by nearly 26%.

Conveniently enough, for both Ward and his draftmates, that’s the largest increase since the NFL first implemented the rookie wage scale back in 2011. As a result, his rookie signing bonus is officially the largest one in NFL history.

It may be a far cry from the numbers that Matthew Stafford and Matt Ryan saw after being selected in the draft, and it may include a fifth year option, but it appears that Ward is more than content with both the Titans and the money. Even though the two parties had yet to reach an agreement on an official agreement, Ward made sure to participate in both the team’s rookie minicamp and OTAs.

The contract also signifies the end of Ward’s journey towards becoming the most unlikely product to ever be selected first overall. A zero-star prospect coming out of high school, Ward was forced to cut his teeth in the PAC-12 for two years before finally making his way to Miami.

Nevertheless, he’ll remain in his underdog role right up until he is able to revitalize the Titans. With just five playoff wins since the turn of the century, Tennessee has often been regarded as one of the more destitute franchises in the league.

For all of the talent that he possesses, a winning season in year one isn’t likely to be in the cards for Ward. Then again, he’s already managed to overcome the odds once. Who’s to say that he can’t do it again now that he’s operating behind an NFL-caliber line?