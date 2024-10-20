mobile app bar

Charlie Jones’ 100 Yard Kickoff Return: Did the Bengals WR Make the Longest Kickoff Return in the NFL?

Samnur Reza
Published

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field.

Oct 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Cincinnati’s Charlie Jones has officially etched his name in the annals of NFL history with a breathtaking 100-yard kickoff return touchdown against the Cleveland Browns on the road. But is it the longest kickoff return in league history? Definitely not!

Jones’ 100-yard score that put seven points for the Bengals in the first quarter has now become the first return touchdown for the team since 2020. It was also the first return touchdown of this NFL season. But the 2020 return touchdown we mentioned was scored by Brandon Wilson, who returned the ball for 103 yards.

Notably, former NFL star Cordarrelle Patterson currently holds the record for the longest kickoff return with a 109-yard run down the field for a touchdown against the Packers in 2013. He used to play with the Vikings back then.

Still, a 100-yard return is nothing short of remarkable, and Jones pulled it off with a little bit of help from his tight end teammate, Drew Sample. The Bengals assigned the tight end blocking duties during the return, which worked better than the club hoped.

This wrinkle cleared a path for Jones, who tiptoed along the right sideline to the end zone. He was nearly pushed out of bounds at the finish, but the return specialist leaned toward the goal line and added seven points to the scoreboard.

Considering that Joe Burrow has yet to win a game in Cleveland, Jones’ incredible start has left the Bengals fans significantly optimistic. Some on social media are also urging the team to keep him around for the long haul, despite the fact that his season was cut short last year due to a thumb injury.

This goes without saying, but the new kickoff rule isn’t as boring as many thought initially. Plays like this are why players and teams make history. Perhaps this 100-yard return will be the key reason the Bengals secure their first win in Cleveland since 2017, and Joe Burrow gets his as well.

