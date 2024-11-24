Chiefs’ Center Creed Humphrey Breaks His 11-Week-Long Pregame Superstition After Losing to the Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs’ undefeated streak was broken last Monday when the Bills defeated them 30-21. While this might not seem significant, considering the defending champs are atop the AFC West with a 9-1 record, much to fans’ dismay, this loss led Creed Humphrey to abandon his t-shirt superstition.

The star center has been reusing his black t-shirt week in and week out. During the season opener, it bore no customization, featuring text that read, “This is my shirt for the Ravens’ game.” Following that week, Humphrey began taping over the opposing team’s name and writing the name of that week’s opponent with a sharpie.

For example, if the Chiefs were facing the Bengals, the center would replace the text Ravens’, with Bengals’. However, ahead of the matchup against the Panthers, Humphrey was no longer wearing his black t-shirt with duct tape text over it.

Humphrey swapped his good luck charm t-shirt for a pink shirt over a white t-shirt as he arrived in Carolina. Brad Henson Productions posted a photograph of the center on X with the caption: “End of an era. Creed Humphrey is not wearing a duct tape shirt anymore. Say it ain’t so?”

The Chiefs Kingdom quickly reacted to Humphrey’s updated wardrobe. Some internet users even grieved the end of the fun trend and the Chiefs’ winning streak. Others, meanwhile, were still expecting to see the duct tape shirt make a comeback. A few also found humor in the situation, with one joking that Humphrey’s wife must have finally taken the shirt for a wash.

Streak broke, gotta change up now — Fireball ☄️ (@Firebaugh2k) November 24, 2024

We lost last week so it wasn’t good charm anymore — DK7 (@kaposi_david) November 24, 2024

Well it’s not game day…will see tomorrow. — Michelle Ehrhorn CHIEFS ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS!!! (@MichelleEhrhorn) November 24, 2024

his wife probably took it away and washed it — MalianLovesYou (@MalianLovesYou) November 24, 2024

While the Chiefs suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of Josh Allen’s crew, Humphrey held his own. The center was graded the highest among the Chiefs by PFF in the matchup, earning a score of 85.9. As the centerpiece of the offensive line, he played a crucial role in halting the Bills’ formidable pass rush.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie followed Humphrey in Week 11 with a grade of 80.9, while Patrick Mahomes ranked third with a grade of 74.0.

The highest-graded Chiefs in Week 11 vs the Bills: Creed Humphrey – 85.9

Trent McDuffie – 80.9

Patrick Mahomes – 74.0

DeAndre Hopkins – 73.6

Mike Danna – 73.1 (min. 25 snaps) pic.twitter.com/zoLWVHLTCo — PFF KC Chiefs (@PFF_Chiefs) November 18, 2024

It will be interesting to see if Creed Humphrey continues his duct-tape t-shirt trend after the Chiefs snag another win. They are set to face the Panthers at the Bank of America Stadium.