Chiefs Center Creed Humphrey Refuses to Change Game-Day Shirt by Wearing It 3 Weeks in a Row

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) arrives prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a glorious start this season with an immaculate 3-0 record. While the team under Andy Reid’s guidance is delivering consistent results, Creed Humphrey has an added lucky charm helping the crew — his customized game-day t-shirt!

The star center has been spotted wearing the same t-shirt while walking into every game since the season began, with one notable difference — the name of the opposing team.

For their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, Humphrey entered sporting a black shirt with the humorous message, “This is my shirt for the Ravens game.”

The 25-year-old center continued this trend in his match-up against the Cincinnati Bengals, with one slight adjustment. The shirt now had ‘Bengals’ written on duct tape covering the Ravens’ text, and the same continued for their game against the Falcons.

Humphrey’s bit is not only entertaining but is also proving to be a lucky superstition for the Chiefs. They narrowly scraped by a victory against the Bengals, with Patrick Mahomes throwing just two touchdowns and two interceptions for 151 yards. However, Humphrey shone, earning a PFF grade of 90.7 for his performance.

Clearly, the star center is standing out both on and off the field. Chiefs fans are understandably impressed and wasted no time in showing their appreciation for the two-time Pro Bowler.

Chiefs faithful shower praise on Humphrey

Fans were delighted to watch Humphrey’s shirt gag and the Chiefs winning consecutively was just the cherry on the top. Thus, the majority applauded the “appropriate” shirt and even gushed about the 2-time Super Bowl champion’s skills.

Appropriate shirt! Love it.! LET’S GO CHIEFS!@ — playferkeeps the cook // playferkeeps.sol (@playferkeeps69) September 5, 2024

Best center in the nfl btw — Wahomes (@NotWahomes) September 5, 2024

Another user pointed out how it’s the beginning of a trend.

Oh… I see the start of a trend. — NewJerichoMan (@FFBallAppraiser) September 5, 2024

A cheeky fan joked about how the center needs a new shirt, given that he keeps recycling the same one over and over again!

Someone get Creed a new shirt for each game so he doesn’t have to use duct tape — LBrookieF (@LBrookieF) September 15, 2024

While the Chiefs Kingdom is celebrating the Week 3 win, some football fans feel that something is off with the penalties.

During their game against the Bengals, many critics blamed the calls for leaning toward Mahomes and Co. This was specifically in reference to the third quarter when the quarterback’s interception was nullified due to a defensive penalty. While the score wasn’t affected, many feel that the decision was unfair.

While the different schools of thought collide online, the Chiefs are gearing up for their Week 4 match-up against the Chargers. If Creed Humphrey’s shirt is based on superstition, fans will certainly be hoping it works out for another game.