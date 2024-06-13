Chiefs Chris Jones Lashes Out At Those Who Gave His Owner An F Grade

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts after against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of the players of the Chiefs like Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are outspoken and honest in front of the media. However, arguably, one of the most brutally honest players in front of the press from the Chiefs is Chris Jones.

After closing out the second day of the three-day mandatory mini-camp, Jones spoke to the press and when asked about certain touchy subjects he had a strong answer that involved the defensive tackle introducing ‘two birds’ to the press conference.

While at the press conference, the Chiefs defensive-tackle addressed a lot of different topics. One of them was the F-grade that the Chiefs owner was given by the NFLPA. Interestingly, Chiefs players were the ones who came together to give the facility this grade. The F-grade was given for the Chiefs’ failure to update equipment among other issues. However, Jones was not happy with this grade.

In fact, his statement went viral over X (Twitter) as well. When asked about the F-grade, he said, “They gave my owner an F … and I got 2 middle fingers for them. He gets an A-plus in my book.” Moreover, these were not the only ones Jones addressed. With Kelce’s earlier statement about thinking about what comes after football, the press asked Jones about his thoughts on retirement.

Jones was shocked that he was being asked about retirement. He made it clear that he had no plans for at least the next 5-6 years. While addressing Kelce’s statement, he even said, “I don’t even want to go there, the ‘R’ word. Travis, he’s got four or five more years — what’s he talking about? We can’t let TK’s soul go. We have to retire together. Give me at least six more years.”

Amidst the tough mini-camp, the press conferences serve as a nice update of seeing what is going on inside the team’s camp. While talking about the different issues, Jones made it clear to the Chiefs fans that the team’s headspace is exactly where the fans expect it to be. Moreover, updates coming in from the Chiefs mini-camp are making it clear that the Chiefs are at it.

The Chiefs mini-camp update

With their training camp in full swing, the Chiefs have been working hard to get in shape for their third-peat campaign. Per reporter Harold R Kuntz, there have been some positive updates for the Chiefs. Hollywood Brown has been making headway as a receiver. The WR has been good at making some connections and catching goal-line throws from Mahomes. Moreover, a video of the Chiefs training hard before their press conference also went viral.

Hollywood Brown and Justin Watson along Chris Jones will talk today. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/MUEHjdbJUI — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 12, 2024

While Jones has made his sentiments clear, no other player has addressed this issue yet. However, among controversial moments like this and issues with a few other players, the Chiefs have been diligently neutral, not letting those things take away from their on field focus.