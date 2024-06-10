Chiefs HC Andy Reid Addresses If He Ever Considered Signing Zach Wilson

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the upcoming season with an army of familiar faces and draft picks that fill the team’s gaps. Notably, the Chiefs’ latest addition in the QB room is quarterback Carson Wentz, who will back up reigning Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. With instrumental changes taking place ahead of Mahomes’ historic three-peat mission, insights from head coach Andy Reid carry significant weight.

Recently, Andy Reid appeared on the ‘Y’s Guys’ podcast, where he discussed the team’s preparations for the 2024 season. During the conversation, Blaine Fowler asked Reid if he had ever considered acquiring quarterback Zach Wilson from the Jets. Answering the question, Reid was clear in his explanation of why Wilson was out of bounds for the Chiefs.

“We didn’t have the funds nor the number of draft picks to get all of that done,” Reid explained. “We needed every draft pick we had just to fill in the blanks. You try to make the salary cap thing work, and there’s a little bit of a challenge there.”

Despite these constraints, Andy Reid had high praise for Wilson, who is now with the Broncos.

“I think he’s a heck of a player,” Reid commented, highlighting his appreciation for Wilson’s talents.

Andy Reid also elaborated on the Chiefs’ strategic approach to managing the salary cap. Notably, the team’s centerpiece, Patrick Mahomes, allowed a restructuring of his contract to create $21.6 million worth of salary-cap space. This financial flexibility was crucial in enabling the Chiefs to implement their well-rounded strategy for the upcoming season. Naturally, the Chiefs’ strategy includes new players like backup QB Carson Wentz.

Carson Wentz and Zach Wilson Prepare For a New Season

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for the upcoming season with a solid strategy, which includes quarterback Carson Wentz. Known for his five-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz is now set to back up the reigning Super Bowl champion, Patrick Mahomes. The backup quarterback has spoken about his growing relationship with Patrick Mahomes and is anticipating serving his supportive role to the best of his capacity under Andy Reid.

Meanwhile, Zach Wilson the former Jets quarterback, was actively searching for opportunities after being released by the New York Jets. Often praised for his rocket arm and excellent mobility, Wilson faced a tough time with the Jets. However, his release gave him a second opportunity in the league as the Denver Broncos had a void after trading off Russell Wilson to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former #Jets starting QB and No. 2 pick Zach Wilson is on the move. Sources say he’s being traded to the #Broncos, hoping for a fresh start. The deal includes a late-round pick swap (6th for a 7th) and NYJ will pay some of Wilson’s roughly $5.5M salary. pic.twitter.com/7Y1KShZ3sg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 22, 2024

As both Wentz and Wilson gear up in their respective roles, their forms in the upcoming season will intrigue many. Meanwhile, the Chiefs under Andy Reid have executed strategic acquisitions and careful financial planning for their commitment to maintaining their championship status.