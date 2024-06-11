Chiefs HC Andy Reid Boasts That He Knew Taylor Swift Personally Way Before Travis Kelce Met Her

Taylor Swift has developed a special relationship with the Chiefs due to her obvious connection to Travis Kelce. Yet, as it turns out, Trav wasn’t the first Chief Taylor knew personally. The Chiefs coach Andy Reid flexed his friendship with the singer and her father way before the TE even met her.

Former Eagles coach Reid recalled how well he knows Taylor Swift and her family due to her roots in Philadelphia and her dad being a die-hard Eagles fan. In his interview with Blaine Fowler at the ‘Y’s Guys Podcast‘ a few days ago, Coach Reid even boasted how blank of an expression Travis Kelce gave when Taylor Swift brought that up on a date with the Chiefs TE.

“We know her since she was a little girl,” Andy Reid stated. “Funny story, when Trav met her she goes, ‘You know, I know your coach and his wife.’ And he goes, ‘What coach?’ And she goes, ‘Coach Reid.’ And he kind of went, ‘Huh, great.’ You know one of those.”

However, going back to his days in Philadelphia, Reid also brought up how well he knows the singer’s father Scott Kingsley Swift.

“Her father is an Eagles fan, so I met him back when he was with the Eagles. He had played football I believe at Delaware and so he understands the game and gets all of that… So I had met Taylor back when I was in Philadelphia,” he added.

It’s clear how Reid’s association with the Swift family goes way back than Travis Kelce would have ever imagined. But as Reid mentioned, his wife Tammy is still in touch with Taylor’s dad, so much so that they are somewhat best friends.

Andy Reid’s Wife Is Best Friends With Taylor Swift’s Dad

When asked if Tammy made Taylor feel at home during her visits to Arrowhead Stadium, Coach Reid stated that she is very much in touch with Scott Swift.

“Tam talks to her dad all the time,” Reid said. “She’s talking to him for years and as you just said she’s everybody’s best friend and everybody’s mother, grandmother, you know, however you look at it.”

With this connection in mind, the Chiefs now appear to be a perfect home for Taylor Swift. Not only has she found her tribe of champions on the gridiron but she had her past associations with the coach as well.

That said, the Chiefs now brace themselves for a historic ride to a three-peat, and with Taylor in the stands it would certainly be a fairytale to make the mission a dramatic success.