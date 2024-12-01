Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Shares a Picture of a Cat Dressed as Patrick Mahomes at the Premiere of ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’

A Hallmark movie Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story has officially premiered, and the official shots from the event are stunning. Internet personality Gracie Hunt shared a carousel of photographs with the stars of the film, and even a few with Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid. But it was the photo of Patrick Mahomes that stole the show.

Advertisement

Or should we say “Cat-rick” Mahomes? Because that’s exactly what Hunt snapped with her camera. It was a picture of a cat dressed as Patrick Mahomes, complete with curly hair and a KC headband to top off the fit.

It’s a hilarious picture, no doubt, and surely, cat fans everywhere would appreciate it. True to form, some of them flocked to the comments to discuss the feline.

“OMG the cat, totally cracked me up,” said a user under the post.

While the cat was a fun inclusion, the post itself held a greater message about the film. Hunt articulated how incredible the cast and crew were in the process of filmmaking. She specifically mentioned the stars of the film, Hunter King and Tyler Hynes, for their ability to make magic happen. She then expressed immense admiration for Hallmark and their Christmas movies.

“It was such a special experience to spend time with the incredible team (Hallmark) while participating in the filming of this movie last July,” Hunt wrote. “Every person on set and in their organization was a class act and made it a seamless experience.”

She even went on to reveal that the filming took place last July during the Chiefs’ offseason. Since Kansas City had already played in the Super Bowl, they were on a shortened season. However, the team and movie personnel made the tight schedule work.

Hunt also mentioned that during scenes in the stadium with fans in the stands, they had to stand in hot weather. This wouldn’t have been an issue in most cases, except that the film had to replicate fans in the stands wearing layers of clothing. Hunt says that while the fans joyfully embraced the project, they still had to endure triple-digit heat while wearing heavy clothing.

She capped off the post by mentioning her hopes for the film’s success. It’s clear that Hallmark included Hunt in the filming process, and she has since expressed her thankfulness for being included. She is known as the heiress of the Chiefs kingdom, so it’s only fitting that she was included in the movie. Hunt is an internet personality with 547k followers on Instagram.

The film was officially released to the public on November 30th. It is available to watch on streaming services like Peacock, FuboTV, and Philo. It was not released to theaters.