Gracie Hunt and Daughter of Chiefs’ Owner Celebrate Kicker Harrison Butker On His Birthday

Harrison Butker’s speech at the Benedictine College caught a whirlwind of attention this offseason. The controversy also hit the NFL hard, leaving the football world divided. Despite the reactions, the Kansas City Chiefs ownership has stood by the kicker throughout this tumultuous offseason. This support was further evident as Chiefs’ heiress Tavia Hunt and mother Gracie Hunt wished Butker on his special occasion.

Harrison Butker who is still hitting the headlines for his speech, turned 29 on July 14. The Chiefs, showing their support posted an enthusiastic birthday message on their official IG channel.

Gracie Hunt and her daughter, Tavia Hunt, added a personal touch to the celebration, wishing Harrison Butker in the comments.

Gracie Hunt exclaimed, “Let’s go,” while Tavia Hunt commented, “Happy Birthday Harrison Butker Hope it’s your best year yet!.”

Though Harrison Butker soured many in the sports community, his importance as a part of the Chiefs clan is undeniable. Initially drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2017, Butker transitioned to KC in his second year and has since become a three-time SB Champion.

Harrison Butker’s Contribution to the Kansas City Chiefs

While Gracie Hunt and Tavia Hunt, along with the Chiefs organization, celebrated Harrison Butker’s birthday, it’s a fitting time to reflect on his contributions to the team. Butker has earned his place as one of the most coveted kickers in the league, particularly with his remarkable and consistent field goals during clutch moments. Not to mention his longest one in the history of Arrowhead in 2023.

Harrison Butker set a new benchmark in the NFL with his exceptional kicking abilities. In 2023, he scored the longest field goal of the season with a 62-yard kick against the Buffalo Bills. This kick not only set a personal record for Butker but also became the longest field goal in Kansas City Chiefs history. Butker’s record stands just four yards shy of the NFL record held by Justin Tucker, which isn’t too far for the striving Chiefs member.

In a TNF game against the Denver Broncos, his 60-yard field goal secured a 19–8 victory for the Chiefs. In a September 2020 overtime game against the Chargers, Butker scored a 58-yard field goal with less than two minutes remaining, giving the Chiefs a 23-20 lead.

Additionally, despite sustaining an ankle injury, Butker managed to kick a 54-yard field goal in the season opener of 2022 against the Arizona Cardinals. He also made the longest field goal in Super Bowl history kicking for 57 yards.

Though Butker has strained his name in the NFL community, his name echoes loud in the Chiefs Kingdom. For the KC clan that is aiming for another Super Bowl win this season, Butker forms one of the most crucial pieces.