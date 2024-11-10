“Chiefs Need a Loss”: Kevin Durant Joins Cam Newton to Back the Denver Broncos For a Win

Even Kevin Durant is tired of the Chiefs winning. The Kansas team hasn’t suffered a single loss this season, and the NBA legend thinks it’s time they do. So, for their upcoming matchup against the Denver Broncos, he’s betting against them, just like Cam Newton.

Newton, earlier this week, predicted that the Broncos will upset the Chiefs on the road in Week 10. Both athletes think the reigning Super Bowl champs need a loss soon. Appearing on the ‘Up&Adams’ show, Durant said,

“The Chiefs need a loss. I think it’s gonna be this week…Just feels right. Bo Nix is finding his way. They always play those guys tough.”

Cam Newton too expressed confidence that if anyone can defeat the undefeated Chiefs right now, an AFC West rival would present the biggest competition.

However, the Broncos haven’t won at Arrowhead since 2015. So, while Newton and Durant are hopeful that they will hand the Chiefs their first loss of the season, the odds are not really in their favor.

While rookie first-round pick Bo Nix has been absolutely awesome through his nine career starts, he will be going up against arguably the best quarterback in the league right now. Nerves will surely play a role.

Whether or not Newton and Durant are right about the Broncos besting the Chiefs, they’re right that the team does need a loss before heading into the playoffs.