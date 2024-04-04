Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Faces Double Setback as Father Pat Mahomes Sr. and Star WR Rashee Rice Encounter Legal Troubles

It seems like star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going through a tough phase at present. Despite his heroics on the field, Mahomes faced some turbulence in his family life, as the NY Post recently reported that his father, Pat Mahomes Sr. is potentially facing up to 10 years in prison following a Felony DWI indictment. Meanwhile, star WR Rashee Rice, who played a vital role in Chiefs’ Super Bowl win is also under scrutiny, with NBC reporting a possible suspension from the NFL. These developments are undoubtedly not what Patrick Mahomes had hoped for, especially as he remains laser-focused on the three-peat this year.

While Pat Mahomes Sr. now faces a serious felony charge for driving while intoxicated, this is his third time repeating the offense. According to the NY Times report, the incident occurred just eight days before the Super Bowl LVIII and has cast a shadow on the Mahomes family. Under Texas law, a third offense for DWI carries severe penalties, including a potential 10-year sentence in jail and a fine of $10,000.

On account of the latest charge, Patrick Mahomes’ father was taken into custody in Tyler, Texas, in early February. Moreover, it has been reported that the authorities pulled him over while he was driving with a 16-ounce Coors beer in the center console.

In his last two encounters, Mahomes Sr. was charged with public intoxication in 2016 during a game between Texas Tech and TCU, his son’s alma mater. Two years later, in 2018, he faced a DWI offense for which he pled guilty and served a 40-day sentence in a county jail. However, from the looks of it, the third offense might not have such a lenient consequence.

Patrick Mahomes’ Star Receiver Rashee Rice Possibly in Serious Legal Trouble

Patrick Mahomes likely knows all too well that Texas takes a tough stance on illegal street racing. However, it appears his wide receiver, Rashee Rice, may have been unaware of the risks involved. In 2023, a new law was passed giving the government authority to confiscate and sell vehicles engaged in unlawful street racing.

On March 30, 2024, two cars, allegedly involved in street racing, caused a six-car pileup in Dallas, Texas. While Rashee Rice was found to have leased one of the racing cars involved, he directly owns the second one. NBC Sports also reported that Rice supposedly fled the scene once the police arrived, instead of staying and owning up to his actions.

Although it is still unclear if Rice was participating as a driver in the race, such actions could result in severe legal problems, especially considering that someone was injured in the accident. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Rice has wisely chosen to hire a lawyer. If he is found to have been behind the wheel, he could face up to five years behind bars.

“I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to co-operate with the necessary authorities,” said Rashee in a post on Wednesday.

Unnamed officials informed the Dallas Morning News that the Corvette involved in the crash was leased by Rice. Dashcam footage of another driver appeared to capture the moment of the collision. It shows two vehicles racing past the driver, swerving out of control and colliding with multiple other cars on the highway.

While the Dallas Police did not confirm whether the Kansas City Chiefs WR was behind the wheel, the investigation is still ongoing.