Patrick Mahomes’ Father Responds After the Chiefs QB Pays Emotional Tribute to His Late Grandmother Cindy

Greatness may be built on talent, but it’s sustained by the values you learned from the people who raised you, the lessons they taught, the love they leave behind, and the examples they set. For Patrick Mahomes, his late grandmother, Cindy Mahomes, was one of those guiding forces.

The Chiefs quarterback appeared on the recent episode of Heart of the Kingdom, where he gave a heartfelt tribute to her. Crediting Cindy for teaching him to never back down, Patrick described her as “the fiercest, most competitive, and most loyal person [he] knew.”

The three-time Super Bowl winner also spoke passionately about honoring her legacy through his own actions, both in his career and in life.

“How I honor her legacy is by the way I go about my business—how I take care of my family, how I go out there and compete every opportunity I have. That’s how I’ll forever honor her legacy. And Grandma, I hope I made you proud,” the Chiefs QB said sincerely.

Mahomes’ tribute struck a chord with fans, including his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr. The former MLB pitcher beamed with pride and love at the words his son used to describe his mother — the same mother who, even in her illness, ensured Pat had every opportunity to move up in the world.

“Love every word, son. You know she is proud,” Mahomes Sr. wrote, filled with emotion.

Patrick Mahomes’ dad then decided to make the tribute even more special by sharing a heartfelt post of his own, posting a collage of Cindy and his son. He captioned it with a simple but powerful word — “Love”.

The majority of Pat Mahomes Sr.’s followers were happy to see Patrick show so much love to his grandmother. For this reason alone, they felt the former MLB pitcher had every reason to be proud.

Others, meanwhile, couldn’t wrap their heads around how the Chiefs talisman bore an eerily similar resemblance to his grandma.

The rest of Mahomes Sr.’s followers assured him and the Chiefs star that Cindy Mahomes couldn’t be prouder of her grandson.

In a world that often moves too fast, Mahomes’ tribute serves as a reminder that the people who shape us never truly leave—they live on in the way we carry ourselves, the values we uphold, and the love we pass down. And for Mahomes, his grandmother’s legacy is alive every time he steps onto the field, fueled by the fire she lit in him long ago.