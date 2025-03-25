Patrick Mahomes Sr. Proudly Endorses Tight End Son Before His Pro Day Appearance

When you hear the name Mahomes in football today, three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes is the first player that comes to mind. But there’s another Mahomes that not many are familiar with—yet.

While the Kansas City Chiefs superstar is busy carving out a Hall of Fame legacy, his half-brother, Graham Walker, is quietly making his own push.

With his signature Mahomes curls, a solid college football career, and a big opportunity ahead, Walker is hoping to turn heads at his upcoming Pro Day at Rice University. And if you ask his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., he’s already sold on his son’s potential.

Earlier this year, the 24-year-old (via Equity Sports) announced his intention to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. Naturally, Mahomes Sr. wasted no time showing his support. “That’s my boy. Let’s get it,” commented the former MLB star under the post.

Though Walker didn’t receive an invite to the NFL Combine, he, like many others, will be aiming to present the best version of himself at his university’s Pro Day. With the Owls’ Pro Day set for today, Mahomes Sr. once again made sure his son’s spirits were high, taking to Instagram with a simple yet supportive message: “Big day for the son. Pro Day at Rice.”

He penned that note alongside two pictures of the TE — one from his childhood and the other showcasing his exploits on the field.

While the Mahomes name is already synonymous with sporting excellence, Walker’s journey to the league has been anything but easy. He’s had to build his name outside of the spotlight, grinding away in college football’s less glamorous ranks.

Unlike the Chiefs QB, who was a multi-sport athlete in high school, his half brother had a much more humble beginning. The TE continued this trajectory when he kickstarted his college football career at Brown University, an Ivy League school where he plied his trade as a wide receiver from 2021 to 2023.

Over three seasons, he racked up 127 catches, 1,496 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns—decent numbers, especially given the level of competition. But he knew that if he wanted to take his shot at the NFL, he had to bet on himself. So in 2024, he transferred to Rice University, while making the transition to tight end in hopes of increasing his draft stock.

“Seeing the track record of guys going to the NFL and the development from the coaching staff just made it an easy choice,” Walker had said at that time.

The question now remains simple: Will Graham Walker get drafted? As things stand, it’s hard to predict with certainty because he is barely amongst the best TEs of this class.

But that said, he has some qualities that may catch some NFL scouts’ eyes. For instance, he is an athletic tight end with a wide receiver background, similar to Travis Kelce, who started off as a quarterback. Surely, that combination gives him an edge. Walker also has size, hands, and a willingness to block — qualities that make him an intriguing late-round or undrafted prospect.

But with all that said, one thing is certain: the Rice University star’s Pro Day performance will be crucial. After all, support from daddy Patrick Mahomes Sr. can only take him some distance.

It’s now Walker’s turn to make a name for himself. And with the Mahomes genes and his own relentless drive, don’t be surprised if the NFL sees another Mahomes running routes on Sundays soon.