Chiefs React to Tyreek Hill Outranking Patrick Mahomes in Top 100 NFL Players List

Football fans were in for a shocker as Tyreek Hill became the number 1 player in the NFL’s annual Top 100 Players list on Friday night. Despite bagging his second ring in two years, 2024 Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes only landed on the 4th rank, making the selection debatable.

With Tyreek taking the top spot, Lamar Jackson and Christian McCaffrey secured the number two and three spots. Predictably, this caused an uproar in the NFL fraternity.

Several analysts and fans voiced their disappointment about Mahomes’ low ranking. Even the Kansas City Chiefs jumped into the discourse and shared their reaction on X (formerly Twitter) to the 28-year-old QB’s rank:

Mahomes’s NFL record speaks for itself. Even though the 2023-24 season was a rollercoaster for Mahomes, he outplayed McCaffrey and Lamar in the run-up to the title. Additionally, Cheetah couldn’t lift the Dolphins beyond the playoffs.

In the 2022-24 season, the Chiefs QB threw for 4,183 yards (sixth-best in the league) and 27 touchdowns for his fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years.

In comparison, Tyreek racked up 1,799 receiving yards and scored 13 touchdowns. This comprised a phenomenal 112.4 receiving yards per game. While it’s hard to compare a WR and QB with stats, it should be noted that the ranking is based on players’ votes.

It’s not surprising then that many analysts and pundits were left confused by this list, one of them being First Things First co-host and Chiefs superfan Nick Wright, who detailed why Mahomes deserved the no.1 rank.

Wright questions how Mahomes missed NFL 100’s top spot

In an articulate post on X, Wright asked how Tyreek, Lamar, and McCaffrey could all be listed ahead of Mahomes as he defeated them in the last season. Wright’s question further sheds light on which parameter the voters must consider – Is it the individual brilliance or an athlete’s role in the team’s success?

Meanwhile, Tyreek reacted on X, as his rankings became a major talking point. In a hilarious tweet, the former Chiefs WR wrote, “my comments and DMs about to be on fire now.” And Cheetah didn’t stop there. In a reactive tweet, the Dolphins superstar responded to Wright with a “go, cry on set tomorrow” jab.

Despite the debate, Patrick Mahomes is likely to let his QB game do all the talking, as he gears up for the Chiefs’ three-peat mission.