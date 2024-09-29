Chiefs vs Chargers: Injury Expert Provides 2 Reasons Why Justin Herbert Should Miss Sunday’s Game

The Chiefs vs Chargers clash will be the contest of the NFL geniuses. This implies bringing forth the best players from both sides, including the still-recovering Herbert whose season has been injury-laden until now. The quarterback, per reports, will take the charge as usual against the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs.

Advertisement

NFL analyst Ian Rapoport revealed that the young QB is expected to play the Chiefs game. While many believe that the reason behind the same is because the Chargers are short-handed already, injury expert Jesse Morse strictly called the decision “STUPID” on X.

He claimed that making a premature return can complicate the ankle injury and might result in a ‘season-ending surgery‘. Another factor that can complicate things for still-recovering Herbert is that the team is missing ‘two top linemen’, making him an easy target for the Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Justin Herbert It is in his best interest to rest Week 4, take advantage of the Week 5 bye and he would have almost 3 weeks to heal his high-ankle sprain. But no HE WANTS TO PLAY. Returning for Week 4 and further reinjuring could result in a grade 3 high-ankle sprain which… https://t.co/LFCmOcGT92 — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) September 28, 2024

The team faces multiple setbacks, such as offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, edge rusher Joey Bosa, and linebacker Junior Colson being ruled out because of injuries. This has depleted the team’s ability to protect the QB from tackles in the pocket thus putting Herbert at extra risk.

The 26-year-old initially sustained an ankle injury while avoiding getting sacked by the Panthers defense. He suffered from high ankle sprain and skipped a few training sessions before returning for the Steelers game. However, the intense match resulted in worsening the QB’s condition and he left the field in the 4th quarter of the game.

A similar approach seems to be the likely solution from the Chargers front as they take on the Chiefs in the SoFi Stadium. However, fans in the football world think it can do more harm than good.

This will be a regrettable decision by the Chargers organization — Fantasy Football Healers (@FFHealers) September 28, 2024

Hey it’s his ankle, if they wanna risk their season for 1 game, then that’s on them ‍♂️ — Gene |✌️||✊| (@Gene_Chizzle) September 28, 2024

When most fans were criticizing the QB, some fans gave a shout-out to Herbert for his ‘warrior mindset’

Crazy I agree, but Herbert has that warrior mindset. I hope he’ll be alright — Tony Guida (@TGTatum4_3) September 28, 2024

I better not hear anyone slander this man. This dude is willing to play through pain. — GG Era (@ClipNation74) September 28, 2024

Regardless of what the NFL enthusiasts say, Herbert is keen on starting the Chiefs game and he made it clear in a press event on Wednesday.

Justin Herbert on his injury: ‘It’s progressing’

While talking to the media, Herbert clarified that he was ‘feeling better’ and taking steps forward. He explained that the team received positive X-ray and MRI results indicating his injury was healing. Talking about the Week 3 game, he added that he was dealing with a lot of pain and was forced to leave the field early but things have improved and he’s keen on playing the next game.

“I feel better than I did last Wednesday. And so as long as we keep moving forward and we keep getting better, we’re not taking those setbacks. I think we’re moving in the right direction.”

Herbert is keen on making a big splash by stunning the Chiefs but putting himself at risk might be a disaster for the team’s season ahead. The QB has a great record under OC Greg Roman’s running scheme. With 4 touchdowns and 1 interception, he has a 67.2% completion rate.

While his stats against the Chiefs might not look promising at 2-5 in his career, Herbert looks more than determined to leave a mark in the upcoming clash. But, if Herbert can’t play or decides to recover, expect Taylor Heinicke to step into his cleats. He took over last week against the Steelers.

He’s started for the Falcons and the Commanders and he’s a playmaker with superb ability in the pocket. Notably all of the Charger’s 10 points last weekend came with Herbert on the field, with Heinicke unable to add anything as the Steelers ran out 20-10 winners.