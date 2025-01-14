mobile app bar

Chiefs vs. Texans Referee: NFL Fans Predict 7-0 Outcome as Kansas City is 6-0 with Clay Martin & Crew

Braden Ramsey
Published

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; NFL referee Clay Martin during the Arizona Cardinals game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A large contingent of NFL fans believe the Kansas City Chiefs benefit from favorable officiating each week. The NFL’s officiating assignment for Kansas City’s Divisional matchup with the Houston Texans won’t quiet the flames around that narrative.

On Monday, the NFL revealed which referee crews would handle the league’s Divisional round contests. Clay Martin’s staff drew the Texans-Chiefs game taking place at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on Saturday, Jan. 18.

This caught the attention of social media users, who noted Kansas City is unbeaten (6-0) in the Patrick Mahomes Era when Martin is officiating. One fan pointed out Mahomes, who is 89-23 in the regular season and 15-3 in the playoffs, has a “good record” with “whatever crew is working.” Most Twitter/X commenters, though, focused on the Chiefs remaining undefeated when Martin is their referee.

Mahomes has played 130 total games (including postseason) in his career. Martin overseeing six of them is an incredibly small sample size. It’s possible that fans are reading too deeply into things. However, it feels unlikely that Kansas City will fall to Houston this weekend. The Chiefs – a 7.5-point favorite over the Texans – are 4-0 after their playoff bye with Andy Reid.

There’s not much optimism surrounding the Texans, pulling off an upset. Fortunately for them, most analysts felt the same about their chances versus Los Angeles Chargers in the wild card round. Perhaps they can shock the football world again on Saturday and end the Chiefs’ quest for a Super Bowl three-peat.

Braden Ramsey has always been a big NFL fan. He has written about the league for various outlets, and covered the sport at a number of levels throughout his life. His favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens. When he's not writing, Braden can be found enjoying comedy of all kinds and hanging out with friends.

