Chiefs vs. Texans Referee: NFL Fans Predict 7-0 Outcome as Kansas City is 6-0 with Clay Martin & Crew

A large contingent of NFL fans believe the Kansas City Chiefs benefit from favorable officiating each week. The NFL’s officiating assignment for Kansas City’s Divisional matchup with the Houston Texans won’t quiet the flames around that narrative.

On Monday, the NFL revealed which referee crews would handle the league’s Divisional round contests. Clay Martin’s staff drew the Texans-Chiefs game taking place at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Referee assignments for the #NFLPlayoffs Divisional Round are here! pic.twitter.com/cdS74Zc2E3 — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) January 13, 2025

This caught the attention of social media users, who noted Kansas City is unbeaten (6-0) in the Patrick Mahomes Era when Martin is officiating. One fan pointed out Mahomes, who is 89-23 in the regular season and 15-3 in the playoffs, has a “good record” with “whatever crew is working.” Most Twitter/X commenters, though, focused on the Chiefs remaining undefeated when Martin is their referee.

Mahomes has played 130 total games (including postseason) in his career. Martin overseeing six of them is an incredibly small sample size. It’s possible that fans are reading too deeply into things. However, it feels unlikely that Kansas City will fall to Houston this weekend. The Chiefs – a 7.5-point favorite over the Texans – are 4-0 after their playoff bye with Andy Reid.

There’s not much optimism surrounding the Texans, pulling off an upset. Fortunately for them, most analysts felt the same about their chances versus Los Angeles Chargers in the wild card round. Perhaps they can shock the football world again on Saturday and end the Chiefs’ quest for a Super Bowl three-peat.