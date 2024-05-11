Chip Kelly’s Mistreatment Cost Desean Jackson $6 Million Plus in Endorsements

It was no secret that Chip Kelly left Philly not as the most likable person. It is argued that he single-handedly dismantled the team built by Andy Reid, the squad that had the potential to achieve big things. And now, revelations about him by DeSean Jackson and Shady McCoy won’t do him any favors.

Advertisement

Jackson recollected that during the 2012 season, he signed a 5-year $51 million contract with the Eagles with the first two in guaranteed money. The next 3 years were worth $30 million. But after the 2nd year, they released him based on allegations that surfaced about him because of a news article that painted him as a thug and a gang member.

The fallout from his release was devastating. Not only did it tarnish his reputation, but it also dealt a severe blow to his endorsement deals and left potential suitors suspicious of signing him.

DeSean stated that this is the worst you can do to a young trying to provide for his family. This act of cowardice made him lose all respect for Kelly and if he saw him again, he might end up physically hurting him. He said,

“It’s almost like he saw that article and made his opinion up and it was like his scapegoat. I really felt like they didn’t want to pay me another 3 years for $30m. And instead of saying that, you go sabotage me and now you put this image out there. Now you affect my livelihood. You took food off my table. How would you feel if I took food off your table? That’s what you did. And that’s coward as hell. And if I seen you I’d probably smack the f*ck out of you.”

While most fans love DJax, their reaction to the story was mixed as not everyone thought Chip Kelly was to be blamed in this particular instance.

Fans Had a Mixed Reaction to DeSean Jackson’s Story about Kelly

Some fans suggested that instead of accepting their own mistakes, people rush to blame others for their mishaps. Thus, DJax should learn from that and let it go. Others said he was already a millionaire and wasn’t going to starve.

A fan quipped that he would like to see Jackson take his revenge on Kelly. Few pointed out that it was DeSean’s bad performances that cost him money and it wasn’t Chip’s fault. Someone wrote that Kelly will always be hated in Philly while DJax will always be remembered. Fans said,

Another chimed in and added,

Fans want to see beef as well:

And some social media users offered an alternative perspective:

A user even commented about the other side of it:

Another added,

Others said,

Perception is a powerful thing, especially in the age of social media. While DeSean didn’t do anything wrong, other than helping the people he grew up with, he was crucified by the media and the coach who knew him.