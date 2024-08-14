Chris Jones Offers to Help School Worker Sentenced for Stealing Chicken Wings Worth $1.5 Million

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) warms up before Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A former food service director for Harvey School District 152 in Illinois, Vera Liddell, has received a nine-year prison sentence for allegedly siphoning off $1.5 million worth of chicken wings. Multiple reports indicate that Liddell misused her authority to misappropriate school funds and acquire 11,000 cases of chicken wings.

While the district was busy preparing meal kits for students, Liddell, 68, allegedly used a school van to move the stolen merchandise. Her fraudulent moves were caught during a mid-year audit that highlighted irregularities in the district’s food service budget.

Nevertheless, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones wants to let bygones be bygones and help Liddell out of the bind she has gotten herself into. Reposting a report about Liddell’s sentencing, Jones offered to cover the cost of the wings to get her released.

I’ll pay for the wings that she stole to get her free https://t.co/0mr1Bl9dWR — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) August 13, 2024

That said, how much does Jones currently make, and how significant would a $1.5 million hit be for him?

This year, the three-time Super Bowl champ secured his future with the Chiefs by signing a five-year contract worth $158.8 million, including $95 million in guaranteed money. With such a deal in place, covering the cost of the stolen chicken wings is well within his financial means.

However, Jones’ offer to cover the cost of the missing chicken wings in exchange for Liddell’s freedom has since sparked quite a debate on X.

Jones’ wish to bail out the chicken wings thief divides the NFL fans



As soon as the star tackle’s response surfaced, fans flocked to the comments to share their two cents. For instance, one supportive fan praised Jones’ kindness for helping someone like Vera Liddell in need.

In contrast, a critic argued that the case is more complex than it seems, while another pointed out that paying the money won’t excuse the theft.

Chris Jones. Man of the people. Humanitarian. Known wing enthusiast. — Josh Chavis (@JoshChavis65) August 13, 2024

Stole from families during the lockdowns. Not as simple as the headline. — D. M. (@ResolvedDM) August 13, 2024

She ordered and stole 11,000 cases of wings over 2 years. This wasn’t a one-time thing. And paying for something doesn’t make a crime go away. — SL (@exclusioalto) August 13, 2024

Furthermore, a separate fan questioned why Jones is opting to spend such a large amount on such a silly case instead of supporting broader social causes.

Naw give it to someone who deserves it not someone who stole from kids — #BlackLivesMatter (@Richie59FIFTY) August 13, 2024

It’s worth mentioning that while the five-time Pro Bowler‘s generosity is admirable, it doesn’t decrease the seriousness of Liddell’s alleged actions. The theft of chicken wings not only led to a financial loss for the school district but also deprived students of meals during a significant crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic.