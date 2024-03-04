mobile app bar

Chris Mortensen ‘Dick McCann Award’ Victory Tribute Video Gets Innumerable Revisits After GOAT’s Demise; “RIP Mort, True Legend”

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Chris Mortensen 'Dick McCann Award' Victory Tribute Video Gets Innumerable Revisits After GOAT's Demise; "RIP Mort, True Legend"

Feb 6, 2010; Hollywood, FL, USA; Chris Mortensen emcees the Super Bowl Breakfast at the Westin Diplomat Resort & Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier today, reports emerged announcing the death of longtime NFL reporter and ESPN Journalist Chris Mortensen. While the details around the cause of death are unknown, the 72-year-old veteran journalist had been battling throat cancer since 2016. Beginning his career at the South Bay Daily Breeze in 1969, Mortensen went on to be one of the most revered NFL journalists in America being part of top ESPN shows and breaking major news throughout his career.

His storied career secured him the prestigious Dick McCann Award in 2016 along with two Pulitzer prize nominations. The Dick McCann Award, today known as the Bill Nunn Memorial Award is bestowed by the PFWA to reporters with a storied contribution to pro football. Mortensen won the award in 2016, nearly 6 months after he announced his battle with stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

As part of his victory, the organizers stitched up a tribute video featuring a highlight reel of Mortensen’s iconic and funny moments along with words of praise from his ESPN colleagues like Adam Schefter, Suzy Kolber along with veteran color commentatory figures in Chris Berman and Tom Jackson. In the video presentation, Chris and Tom started off by explaining how Mortensen was a pioneer in sports journalism and stuck to his journalistic roots of fact reporting sans bias in the chaotic world of sports.

Adam Schefter then chimed in crediting Mortensen for shaping the way ESPN is today after joining the organization in 1991. Suzy Kolber ended the presentation expressing her gratitude to Mortensen for setting the gold standard in sports journalism. “No one is more deserving,” ended Suzy. The 2016 much-acclaimed video tribute was posted again today by ESPN’s Adam Schefter taking fans down memory lane. The NFL world hence took to social media to share their gratitude and nostalgia.

For many NFL fans, Chris Mortensen was a constant childhood character on TV sets. His long career and his likable personality are rare in sports journalism these days. His loss hence feels personal to many.

Chris Mortensen Leaves With an Exceptional Legacy And Impact

The best way to celebrate the deceased is by remembering them for the legacy they have left on us. Luckily for us, Chris Mortensen left us with tons of memories and achievements to cherish. Starting his career as an investigative journalist for the Daily Breeze, Mortensen quickly climbed up the ranks winning the National Headliner Award for Investigative Reporting in 1978. Soon after, he worked at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporting everything Atlanta Sports.

This got him into the world of the NFL with his regular coverage for the Atlanta Falcons. His stellar coverage soon earned him the George Polk Award for his reporting skills. His sports journalism acumen soon spread across with him joining The National covering the NFL for a year. A year later in ‘91, Schefter joined ESPN, and the rest as they say is history. Throughout his career, he won 18 awards in journalism with two Pulitzer Prize nominations. ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro in his latest statement also acknowledged the same,

“Mort was widely respected as an industry pioneer and universally beloved as a supportive, hardworking teammate. He covered the NFL with extraordinary skill and passion and was at the top of his field for decades. He will truly be missed by colleagues and fans, and our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones.”

However, what he will always be remembered for is his rooted fact-based coverage. He set the journalistic standards and integrity in American football coverage and to date, everyone holds him in high regard for that. Mortensen paved the way for many aspiring sports journalists and will forever be held in high regard in this field. Our condolences to the friends and family of the esteemed journalist.

Post Edited By:Nidhi

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Read more from Suresh Menon

Share this article