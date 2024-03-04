Chris Mortensen’s Fight Against Throat Cancer: Renowned Journalist Once Detailed his Grueling Battle With the Deadly Disease

ESPN Network broke devastating news when they announced the death of long-time NFL reporter Chris Mortensen. The news has shocked the NFL world as he was one of the most revered journalists of our generation setting a gold standard in fact-based coverage. The 72-year-old passed away today morning with the cause of death still unknown. However, he had been battling Stage IV Throat Cancer since detection in January 2016.

After his cancer was detected, the journalist took an indefinite break from work due to the grueling chemotherapy sessions and radiotherapy. Sports Illustrated in 2017 as part of their campaign about cancer around the NFL reached out to Mortensen while he was still battling cancer. The veteran ESPN reporter first shared the grueling effects of the radiation treatment on his throat. His throat had severe burn marks, salivary glands had weakened and as per the doctors, his throat was “still cooking” i.e. suffering the effects months after his treatment was done.

“That’s exactly the phrase they used,” Mortensen said. “‘You’re still cooking.’ They said, ‘You’re still cooking for four, six, eight weeks after you’re done [with radiation treatments].’”

The effects were truly painful for Chris. The pain and the misery became so painful for him that he started wondering in 2016 whether he would live to see the next year.

“I wondered, you know … whether I’d finish out the year.”

Unable to bear the pain and the scary routine of radiation treatments, Mortensen back then used to ask doctors how long this period of gloom would go. The Doctors unfortunately for Chris couldn’t deliver positive news as his cancer had spread from his throat to his lungs. So to not let it metastasize to other areas, the doctors feared that the treatment might go on forever.

“I’ve asked how long this will go on, and they say maybe forever,” said Mortensen. “They have to make sure it doesn’t metastasize to anywhere else. Right now, it’s metastasized to my lungs.”

Fortunately, as we know, he survived the years to come and even made his return back to TV and was a regular fixture on our screens until his retirement last year. While 2016-2017 was a grueling period for Mortensen, he soon became fitter with treatment. The pain made him stronger with his outlook towards life becoming very positive. He took the uncertainty of cancer as a positive and used it to understand the precious value of every single day in our lives. As per Mortensen in 2019, this realization helped him live and work better.

“I truly take each day as it comes and thank the Lord for the day when I wake up — it’s a great way to live, to be honest with you — and I think my work will prove well and maybe more effective at a different level,” he added.

In a true Chris Mortensen style, he took the hardships thrown at him, positively and faced it all with immense strength. His death thus becomes all the more painful because he was a true fighter who fought till the very end with a smile on his face. He entertained us throughout his life.

Tributes Pour In All Corners Of Social Media For Chris Mortensen

Chris Mortensen was a true pioneer in sports journalism. From winning the Dick McCann Award in 2016 to being nominated for the Pulitzer Prize two times, Mortensen set the journalistic standard for football journalists across the world. Apart from his awards and accolades, Chris was a constant character in our Sunday Mornings for the last 30 years and more. From announcing Peyton Manning to the Broncos and a host of other breaking news announcements, Mortensen gave everyone memories to cherish for a lifetime.

His death was felt personally by many. Hence tributes came pouring in from all corners of the world. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell started the proceedings with a heartfelt tribute from the NFL to the veteran reporter.

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro soon followed suit with a statement on behalf of his organization filled with respect and gratitude.

ESPN Vice President and Executive Producer Seth Markman meanwhile shared a screenshot where Seth wished Chris Father’s Day due to the role Mortensen played in the VP’s life. His heartfelt tribute resonated with many.

Peyton Manning also took to Instagram to pay his respects along with many other fans.

Truly a devastating loss for NFL fans all around the world. Sending Mortensen’s family all our love and strength.