Chris Mortensen Net Worth: How Much Did the GOAT Sports Journalist, Producer Earn in His Lifetime?

How much is Chris Mortensen Worth?

Net Worth $6 million Born November 7, 1951 (Torrance, California, U.S.) Death March 3, 2024 Age 72 Designation Sports Reporter/Columnist Nationality American Marital Status Married College El Camino College Last Updated March 4, 2024

Chris Mortensen’s Net Worth is $6 million, per Zac Johnson.

Introduction

Chris Mortensen is a famous American reporter who has made a lasting impact on sports journalism through his extensive career at ESPN. He has been a prominent figure on various ESPN programs including Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday Night Countdown, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio, and ESPN.com. His keen analysis and skill in reporting exclusive stories made him a pioneer in even other sports media houses. His success is evident not only in his financial accomplishments but also in his four-decade career. The world of broadcasting would definitely not be the same without its legend.

Chris Mortensen’s Career

Chris Mortensen’s career took an unexpected turn when he moved from an aspiring sports athlete to a sports journalist after realizing that his athletic dreams wouldn’t continue after high school. He began his journalism journey at the Daily Breeze newspaper in 1969 where his talent and dedication quickly gained recognition. Mortensen covered various sports teams like the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons during his time at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution from 1983 to 1990. Mortensen began his journey with ESPN in 1991, where he played a key role in NFL coverage for more than thirty years. His insightful reporting and analysis were highly regarded in ESPN’s NFL programming. His influence on sports journalism was very significant because of his exceptional passion and commitment to storytelling. One of the best examples of his ability to break stories was his crucial involvement in uncovering the notorious “Spygate” scandal involving the New England Patriots in 2007. A story that had a major impact on the NFL.

Chris Mortensen received nearly 18 awards for his mesmerizing career, including the prestigious National Headliner Award for Investigative Reporting in All Categories. Alongside his journalism honors, he wrote a book named “Playing for Keeps: How One Man Kept The Mob From Sinking Its Hooks into Pro Football.” Fortunately, we found the link to his book. Mortensen also dabbled in filmmaking with “The Unreal Story of Professional Wrestling” in 1999.

Chris Mortensen’s Battle With Cancer

Chris Mortensen was diagnosed with Stage IV throat cancer in January 2016. By August, he had treatments that indicated near-zero detection status. However, the cancer resurfaced in November and started spreading in his lungs. He started receiving immunotherapy, with scan results consistently showing reduced, disappeared, or stabilized cancer nodes. He did not like the phrase “beat cancer” as he was hopeful that the doctors would perpetually monitor and manage cancer inside his body. During one of his interviews with Peter King, he said, “I’ve asked how long this will go on, and they say maybe forever. They have to make sure it doesn’t metastasize anywhere else. Right now, it’s metastasized to my lungs.” Chris had to leave ESPN in 2023 to focus on his health, family, and faith after the battle with cancer became tough to handle work with. He showed resilience and determination in his brave fight against cancer, till he could, despite the demands his work required.

Chris Mortensen Cause of Death

Chris Mortensen bravely battled Stage IV throat cancer in 2016, however, with time the cancer kept multiplying in his body. The battle did not affect Chris’s dedication to his work. He continued analyzing games despite his illness and reporting with great strength. During his treatment, he covered the NFL draft one last time before retiring in April 2023. Unfortunately, Chris Mortensen passed away on March 3, 2024. ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement, “Mort was widely respected as an industry pioneer and universally beloved as a supportive, hard-working teammate. He covered the NFL with extraordinary skill and passion, and was at the top of his field for decades. He will truly be missed by colleagues and fans, and our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Family

Chris Mortensen shares a strong bond with his wife, Micki Mortensen. The couple also has a son, Alex. Their lasting love story began when they got married in 1984, leading to a nearly four-decade marriage. Over the years, Micki has been a constant source of support and companionship for Chris. Alex was truly inspired by his father’s career and followed his dad’s love for football, becoming a player/coach. He was recently placed at the University of Alabama, Birmingham. Despite his passing in 2024 at age 72, Chris’s dedication to family continues to inspire Micki and Alex as they uphold their family values and cherish the lasting memories they created together.

When was Chris Mortensen Diagnosed With Cancer?

Chris announced his Stage IV Cancer diagnosis via an ESPN statement on January 15, 2016.

What is Chris Mortensen’s Height and Ethnicity?

Chris’ height was 6-foot-1 (1.85 m). He is a White American.

Did The ESPN Reporter serve in the Army?

Chris Mortensen served in the Army for two years during the Vietnam War.

Which Book Has Chris Mortensen Written?

Playing for Keeps: How One Man Kept The Mob From Sinking Its Hooks into Pro Football.