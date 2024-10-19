mobile app bar

Christian McCaffrey Catches a Stray From Fans as Ricky Pearsall Prepares for Return After Being Shot

Jeevesh Singh
Published

Ricky Pearsall and Christain McCaffrey

Ricky Pearsall (left) and Christian McCaffrey (right). Credit – USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 season hasn’t been much kind to the San Francisco 49ers, as the Super Bowl runners-up continue to grapple with injury woes. However, one such injury concern now appears to be resolved, with Ricky Pearsall making his return after recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey, who suffered a less severe injury—at least in name—remains on the sidelines, sparking all sorts of reactions from the NFL world.

McCaffrey has been dealing with bilateral Achilles tendonitis, which, of course, sounds less dangerous than a gunshot wound. So, it’s no surprise that several netizens were quick to take a jab or two at the star running back, who has yet to take the field this season.

See for yourself:

Pearsall went through the absolute worst tragedy of his life seven weeks ago when he was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery in San Francisco. The rookie wideout has since made remarkable progress in his recovery. However, not so much can be said about McCaffrey.

CMC’s expected return to the football field

During his appearance on Bay Area radio station KNBR, Lynch provided an encouraging update on McCaffrey’s availability for this season. He revealed that the star running back has made progress and has been showing progress, with no signs of setbacks. Yet, there is still no timeline for when CMC can make a return.

“I could just tell people he’s on a good track with that. No timelines or anything, but he’s doing a little bit more each day. We kind of stagger it. Work hard one day, go in more of a regen the next day. “

Moreover, sportswriter Matt Maiocco revealed on the Rich Eisen Show that McCaffrey was sent to Germany for treatment, and he is “responding well” to it. Interestingly, Maiocco noted that the team is expecting to see him on the field late in the season, and at his best.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

Jeevesh Singh

Jeevesh Singh

Jeevesh Singh is an NFL journalist at The SportsRush who is credited with over 1000+ articles to his name. While he dabbles in both the NFL and NCAA, the latter is his favorite type of football to write about. His passion for NFL emerged for the first time when he saw the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes make some outstanding throws, which would eventually play a crucial part in their consecutive Super Bowl wins. Now, he sits atop a mountain of knowledge and always loves to look on to the punt kicks more so than the quarterback throws. Adding on to the heart-eyes he has for football, Jeevesh is also an amateur actor, poet, badminton enthusiast and an aspiring model all at the same time. The perfect juxtaposition of creativity mixed with his ability to narrate facts makes him a well-endowed writer that perfectly knows when to use silly-puns and when to be the concise journalist he can be.

