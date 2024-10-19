Christian McCaffrey Catches a Stray From Fans as Ricky Pearsall Prepares for Return After Being Shot

The 2024 season hasn’t been much kind to the San Francisco 49ers, as the Super Bowl runners-up continue to grapple with injury woes. However, one such injury concern now appears to be resolved, with Ricky Pearsall making his return after recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey, who suffered a less severe injury—at least in name—remains on the sidelines, sparking all sorts of reactions from the NFL world.

McCaffrey has been dealing with bilateral Achilles tendonitis, which, of course, sounds less dangerous than a gunshot wound. So, it’s no surprise that several netizens were quick to take a jab or two at the star running back, who has yet to take the field this season.

See for yourself:

He got shot and still came back before Christian McCaffrey https://t.co/GfEzPHF8J0 — CFB Home (@CFBHome) October 18, 2024

Christian McCaffrey is the Mike Trout of the NFL. All the talent in the world. Puts up video game numbers. But is made of paper & glass and you will always wonder what could’ve been if they could stay healthy. — Briar Boggs (@BriarBoggs) October 19, 2024

Before CMC — Anthony (@AnticCube) October 19, 2024

No lies detected — Turd Ferguson (@Its_a_funny_hat) October 19, 2024

Pearsall went through the absolute worst tragedy of his life seven weeks ago when he was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery in San Francisco. The rookie wideout has since made remarkable progress in his recovery. However, not so much can be said about McCaffrey.

CMC’s expected return to the football field

During his appearance on Bay Area radio station KNBR, Lynch provided an encouraging update on McCaffrey’s availability for this season. He revealed that the star running back has made progress and has been showing progress, with no signs of setbacks. Yet, there is still no timeline for when CMC can make a return.

“I could just tell people he’s on a good track with that. No timelines or anything, but he’s doing a little bit more each day. We kind of stagger it. Work hard one day, go in more of a regen the next day. “

Moreover, sportswriter Matt Maiocco revealed on the Rich Eisen Show that McCaffrey was sent to Germany for treatment, and he is “responding well” to it. Interestingly, Maiocco noted that the team is expecting to see him on the field late in the season, and at his best.