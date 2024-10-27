mobile app bar

Ricky Pearsall’s Mom & Dad Couldn’t Control Their Tears After Meeting Son’s Savior: “You Are an Angel”

Sneha Singh
Published

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) smiles during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) smiles during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-Imagn Images

Tragedy struck rookie Ricky Pearsall before his NFL debut in August. The 49ers wide receiver was shot in the chest by a robber attempting to steal his Rolex. Fortunately, he made it out alive of the life-threatening incident, all thanks to a swift-acting policewoman.

SFPD Sgt. Joelle Harrell was on patrol a block away and responded immediately after hearing the gunshots. In an interview, Harrell later recounted how she found a chest wound on Pearsall and promptly applied pressure with her hand to stop the blood flow. She also tended to the receiver’s head, which bore a gash from the struggle.

Harrel not only fulfilled her responsibilities by giving Pearsall immediate medical attention but also comforted he needed in the dire moment. The athlete, understandably frightened after being shot, asked the policewoman if he’d live through the injury, to which Harrell soothingly replied:

“Look at me. I know you don’t know me, but I need you to trust me, it’s not your time.”

 

The policewoman’s actions secured Pearsall’s life and, as a result, he made a miraculous recovery and was relieved from the hospital the very next day. Harrell’s efforts were acknowledged by the 49ers as the organization honored her before their season opener game on Sep 9. There, the 24-year-old player’s parents, Rick and Erin Pearsall, finally got to meet their son’s savior.

Overcome by emotions, Pearsall’s mother expressed her gratitude to the officer, calling her a godsend for her son. “You are an angel on this earth,” said Erin. “You are. Thank you.”

Things are now looking up for the rookie, as he finally made his debut on the NFL stage, albeit a little late.

Ricky Pearsall’s comeback

Fresh from his draft as the 31st overall pick, the robbery attempt must’ve been nothing less than a life-changing moment for the young athlete. Since the bullets had fortunately missed Pearsall’s vital organs, he got an early discharge, but recovery needed time. As a result, The WR had to miss the first four games of the season, being listed as ‘Non-Football Injury’.

However, the former Gators star recovered fully, and made his career debut in Week 7, against the Chiefs on Oct 21. While the 49ers lost with an embarrassing 28-18 score, the receiver chalked his first stats, completing 3 passes for 21 yards. We might see more of Pearsall in the coming weeks, given the injury-ridden receiver room. Currently, Jauan Jennings is suffering from a hip ailment and is ruled out for the next game while Deebo Samuel is listed as ‘questionable’ due to pneumonia.

Ricky Pearsall might have had a tumultuous start to his career as a pro, but the wide receiver seems ready to put the tragedy behind him. It will be interesting to see if the WR gets more snaps as the 49ers fight it out against the Dallas Cowboys tonight.

