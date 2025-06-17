“Violence is Coming”: George Kittle Gets Game of Thrones Vibes From Robert Saleh’s Return as 49ers DC

After his tenure as the head coach of the New York Jets proved to be a rather unfortunate one, Robert Saleh finds himself going back to where it all began with the San Francisco 49ers. The eight-year coaching veteran is set to take up his old post as the Niners’ defensive coordinator while the team hopes to rekindle the flames that once made them the juggernaut of the NFC.

Advertisement

Since Saleh’s initial departure following the 2020 season, a total of three different coordinators attempted to fill Saleh’s shoes, and all of them ultimately failed to do so. Nevertheless, he’s back in the building and is proving to be a source of relief. Especially for the team’s starting tight end, George Kittle.

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Kittle hinted that he was glad to be done with the frustrations that came with having a revolving door of defensive coordinators. When the titled host mentioned as much, the six-time Pro Bowler suggested that Saleh’s return was a bigger deal than some may have realized.

“That might be the underlying headline for the Niners; that Saleh is back in the building. He’s really good at his job, and I’m really excited that we somehow convinced him to be our defensive coordinator again. He knows what he’s talking about, he’s inspiring, he gets the boys fired up, and he also just happens to be really, really smart. So, I’m pumped to have him back in the building.”

On behalf of the 49ers defense, Kittle just had one thing to say: “Violence is coming,” which Eisen rightly pointed out sounded “very Game of Thrones-ish.”

According to Kittle, the media has lost its influence over the 49ers. Not only does the team feel as if their rehiring of Saleh did not receive the proper attention and praise that they think it deserved, but the players have now also decided to ignore their attempts at creating certain narratives.

In the most sarcastic tone that he could muster, the two-time All-Pro tight end apologized for the lack of drama involving the team this offseason while relishing in the fact that he didn’t have to contend with any added QB issues this offseason.

“I am so sorry that the 49ers aren’t the centerpiece of some drama this year for the NFL media to talk about. We’re just not doing our jobs of being dramatic enough, I am so sorry for making you have to work a little bit harder and not have clickbait headlines… This is actually my first season without some type of quarterback drama, so it’s been fantastic.”

Even though they seem to have managed to get the band back together, the 49ers will need everyone to be at their best should they hope to return to the playoffs. Question marks continue to surround both Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey, two of the most prominent offensive weapons.

The tendonitis of McCaffrey will likely prove to be a make-or-break issue for the franchise, as Jordan Mason is no longer there to offset him. The offseason may have been relatively quiet, but the regular season result could very easily prove to be problematic for a 49ers team that seems to be on the brink of collapse.