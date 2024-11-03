Christian McCaffrey Set to Play Next Week? Injury Analyst Provides Update For Week 9 & 10

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) walks off the field after the game against the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Injuries are a constant in the NFL. Players get nicked up every game, every week. Every ailment impacts your favorite team’s ability to win. Sometimes, those injuries determine whether your fantasy rosters will earn a victory, too.

Advertisement

Thankfully, we have assistance in sorting through all the chaos. This week, Dr. Jesse Morse of The Injury Expertz dove into the weeds of more than 50 players, including “20 new” injuries players accumulated in Week 8. But the biggest news he provided centered on two offensive superstars who were hurt prior to last Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) has yet to play in 2024. However, that could change following this bye week. Multiple reports have indicated the 49ers are planning to start McCaffrey in Week 10. Morse also believes the reigning Offensive Player of the Year will make his long-awaited return next Sunday.

“I think we’re going to see Christian McCaffrey back next week. Everything is pointing to that.”

If CMC does suit up in Week 10, he’ll battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who may be getting a superstar back in the fold. Wide receiver Mike Evans wasn’t projected to play again until after the Bucs’ Week 11 bye, but apparently has a chance to make an expedited recovery.

“Mike Evans could potentially be back [versus San Francisco], which would be ridiculous because he has a Grade-2 [hamstring injury]. But it’s technically possible, and if anybody’s going to do it, it’s gonna be him.”

Morse seems to be a lone wolf with this belief, but his track record is impressive. However, it’s more likely Tampa Bay elects to hold him out to prevent a potentially season-ending injury.

Which players are taking the field in Week 9?

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. has ascended from fifth-round depth piece to starter in his rookie season. He suffered a concussion late in New York’s Monday Night Football loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but cleared protocol on Friday. Morse was a bit perplexed as to how Tracy worked through the five-step process so quickly, but isn’t shocked to see him active based on that progress.

McCaffrey isn’t making his season debut this week, but Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (ACL) is. He has no injury designation heading into a Sunday Night Football matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts. Morse doesn’t think Hockenson will be his typical self right away, but doesn’t see a reason to hold him out of your fantasy lineups.

“Yes, I [would] start him this week. He may be sluggish for a couple weeks… [but] he’s a great athlete. I think he’s gonna slide right in and catch a lot of passes.”

One player not suiting up in Week 9 is Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (knee). He missed his team’s Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and will sit out their home contest versus the Los Angeles Rams as well. Morse chastised fans saying Metcalf would be “fine” after just the one absence.

“MCL sprains are significant; they hurt!… He’s probably got a bone bruise too. He wants to play. But sometimes, that knee’s not ready to play.”

The Seahawks luckily have Tyler Lockett (oblique) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba fully healthy for Sunday. Their presence gives quarterback Geno Smith an opportunity to lead Seattle to a much-needed divisional win.