Christian Wilkins Was Once Fined by the NFL for Grabbing Josh Allen’s Crotch During a Game

When it rains, it pours … Released by the Raiders after a public dispute over his foot rehab and the voiding of $35.2 million in guaranteed money, Christian Wilkins now finds himself embroiled in a different kind of drama, one that refuses to stay buried.

We’re talking about a controversial incident from the 29-year-old DL’s Miami Dolphins days involving Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

During a divisional matchup in September 2022, Wilkins was accused of grabbing Allen in the groin during a second-half pile-up. Naturally, the moment sparked an on-field reaction as the usually composed Allen got visibly furious, ripped off Wilkins’ helmet, and was penalized, setting Buffalo back during a crucial fourth-quarter drive. As a result, the Dolphins went on to win the game 21-19.

Allen later addressed the situation on Kyle Brandt’s Basement podcast, expressing regret about how he handled it. “I should know [better] and shouldn’t let [moments like these] get the best of me,” he said. “But sometimes you see red and things like that happen.”

While the reigning NFL MVP didn’t explicitly accuse Wilkins back then, the implication was enough. Meanwhile, the ex-Raiders star, on his part, denied any wrongdoing. “I don’t necessarily agree with what’s being accused of me and how things went down,” he told The Palm Beach Post, choosing not to elaborate further.

Still, despite the lack of a public admission, the NFL fined Christian Wilkins $13,261 for the alleged act. He immediately confirmed his intent to appeal the fine, but no reversal was ever reported.

BREAKING: New video has emerged & #Bills fan have called for #Dolphins Christian Wilkins to be SUSPENDED for “repeatedly touching Josh Allen below the belt.” pic.twitter.com/C3hqIjgKfK “Sexual harassment” Wilkins has been accused of doing this multiple times on Allen and others in… — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 9, 2024

This, however, wasn’t Wilkins’ first brush with controversy over questionable behavior on the field.

Back in 2016, during the Fiesta Bowl, the Clemson DL was caught on camera “groping” Ohio State wide receiver Curtis Samuel after a tackle. Although back then, Wilkins owned up to his mischief and issued a public apology. “I understand it’s not a good look for me or the program,” he said.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney even vouched for his character, chalking it up to Wilkins’ “goofy” nature and saying the incident wouldn’t happen again. But as we all know, it did.

All said and done, as Wilkins now sits at a career crossroads, out of a job, locked in a contract grievance with the Raiders, and facing long-term health questions, getting haunted by these past incidents wouldn’t be a pleasant feeling. Even more so, because what once could be shrugged off as on-field antics now contributes to a narrative that’s harder to ignore.

And lastly, making headlines for groin grabs, not sacks, is a below-the-belt indictment on one’s image, pun intended or not.