mobile app bar

“Everybody Gone. Dealing With Some Sh*t”: Deion Sanders Jr. is Definitely Missing His Brothers Shedeur Sanders & Travis Hunter After the Draft

Triston Drew Cook
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Deion Sanders Jr. Jokes About “Breaking a Couple of TVs” While Shedeur Plays EA Sports CFB 2025

Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes video producer Deion Sanders Jr during the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The sad reality of life is that all good things must come to an end. Even though he’s still enjoying his time producing content for the Sanders’ family brand, it seems as if Deion Sanders Jr. is struggling with the fact that he’ll never enjoy the same amount of free time with his brothers as he used to.

Now that both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are official members of their respective NFL rosters, that no one’s left to keep the content creator company. In the latest vlog that was uploaded to the family’s Well Off Media YouTube page, the one-man media machine took the opportunity to turn the camera on himself to share some of his personal feelings at this point in the journey.

Thankfully, he at least has his pops to keep him company.

I been by myself lately, a lot, for like the last month. Just chilling out, chilling out with my dad. My brothers are gone… They’re gone, everybody’s gone. So, we’ve just been dealing with some sh*t.”

Hopefully, the video will encourage the guys to reach out to him, but in the meantime, at least he gets to be lonely in his father’s multi-million dollar estate that includes a swimming pool, hot tub, and basketball court.

Now that he doesn’t have direct access to two of the NFL’s most notable rookies, Junior had to get a little creative with the content featured in this week’s video. Fortunately for him, there was no shortage of content-worthy products sitting around the property.

Deion Sanders Jr. flexes sneaker collection at the Sanders Estate

While giving a tour of the estate, Sanders gave fans a glimpse at a recent care package that Nike had sent to the family. The bundle of shoes included everything from a pair of Nike Lebron 21 Prime 93s to a set of the yet-to-be-released Baltimore Ravens-inspired Nike Air Diamond Turfs.

Even though the house was empty, there still seemed to be plenty of activities going on at the estate. After showing off the latest additions to his personal sneaker collection, Sanders announced that they were having a custom colored Rolls Royce delivered. After the car was dropped off, Sanders then had his barber stop by to make sure that he was looking his best.

By the looks of the video, Sanders doesn’t seem to be hard-pressed for entertainment. Nevertheless, it’s hard to replace the sentimental entertainment that being around family can provide.

Considering that he’ll likely be working longer hours once the 2025 NFL regular season starts, perhaps it’s best that he simply takes this time to continue reflecting on things before embarking on the next part of his journey. After all, once September rolls around, he’ll be able to enjoy seeing his family name mentioned throughout NFL broadcasts, much like it was when his hall of fame father was dominating the league.

About the author

Triston Drew Cook

Triston Drew Cook

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Triston Drew Cook is the NFL Journalist at The SportsRush. With a bachelor's degree in professional writing, Drew has been covering the NFL and everything that comes with it for over three years now. A journalist who's provided work for Sports Illustrated and GiveMeSport, Drew predominantly focuses his reporting on the world of football

Share this article

Don’t miss these