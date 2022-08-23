215 Pound Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Strongly Demands a Rule Change After Gnarly Injury

Micah Parsons set the league on fire with his on field and off field performance last season. Getting ready for the next season, Parsons sees fault with a common block.

On Sunday evening, the Cincinnati Bengals were taking on the New York Giants in the second week of the preseason. Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux was getting some much needed reps before the start of the regular season.

Thibodeaux is currently being hyped up as one of the premier edge rushers to come out of the draft. His potential is arguably the highest for any defensive player that was in the draft.

However, Kayvon’s season almost came to an end before it even began. This was due to a freaky cut block by tight end Thaddeus Moss on a designed run play.

#Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux was injured on this play. We will update you as we learn more about the injury. pic.twitter.com/1ll2mfetBs — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 22, 2022

Micah Parsons is confused as to why cut blocks are still legal

This block by Moss is known as a cut block. A cut block is when a player goes very low in order to take out another player, usually because the defender is much bigger.

The cut block was popularized in the 1980s and 90s with the wide zone scheme. The cut block was used by tight ends and pulling offensive lineman to take out key defenders that were in certain running lanes.

This was very effective and is still being done today. Cut blocks most frequently lead to knee injuries such as ACL or MCL tears.

After watching Thibodeaux’s injury, the 215 pounds Parsons was asking the NFL world why cutting is even allowed. As a defender, Parsons probably hates the cut block as much as anyone else.

I don’t why cutting is still allowed in the NFL!! We grown ass fucking men! Let’s play ball bro! I hate to see that shit man! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 22, 2022

It will be interesting to see if cutting is soon outlawed by the NFL. It happened to the chop block, which was the same as a cut block while the defender is engaged with another blocker.

