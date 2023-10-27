“The Fastest Guy On the Field”: Aaron Rodgers Reveals How Big Of a Fan He Is Of Lamar Jackson

With the drama that surrounded Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the past, fans had drawn parallels from Aaron Rodgers’ 2018 standoff with the Green Bay Packers. Both cases centered on contract disputes. While Rodgers had sought recognition for his input in roster decisions, Jackson was questioning the value the front office places on him compared to other quarterbacks. However, the two committed well into new contracts.

As we close in similarities, it was no surprise that Aaron Rodgers, who always appreciates young talent, be it Jordan Love or Zach Wilson, greatly appreciates Lamar Jackson. In his appearance at the Pat McAfee Show, the 4x MVP talked about how big of a fan he has been of the Ravens’ QB ever since he was in college.

Is Lamar Jackson the Best Passer in the League?

Lamar’s recent performance against the Detroit Lions had already sparked some “MVP discussions” among the NFL community. Even Pat McAfee couldn’t help but talk about it with Rodgers. In a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, he asked A-Rod, “Have you seen what Lamar’s doing? Have you seen any change, like from a quarterback brain to a guy that’s considered like the best thrower of football?” To this, the 4x MVP couldn’t help but add how he is a big fan of Jackson, saying,

“I mean, I’ve always been a fan of Lamar since he was in college. I think every year you gain a little bit of experience… he’s maybe the fastest guy in the field, possibly every game, and then he can he can throw it all over the place. You know I love his play… Sometimes we forget about who Lamar Jackson is. He’s he’s a hell of a player, so happy for him.”

He couldn’t help but add how he was delighted for Odell and the team as he appreciated Jackson’s play through and through. Interestingly, his coach, Harbaugh, very recently stated that Jackson is a part of their “planned-unplanned” offense, which was clearly demonstrated in the recent bout.

How Harbaugh is making the most out of Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson‘s remarkable ability to evade pass rushers and create opportunities on the field is a source of frustration for his opposing defenses, but jubilation for the Ravens. During their recent matchup against the Detroit Lions, the 2019 NFL MVP displayed his extraordinary skills by eluding defenders for over nine seconds before throwing a 12-yard touchdown pass, the third-longest time to throw a touchdown since 2016. And Coach Harbaugh commented on the same, affirming,

“It’s part of the planned-unplanned offense. So, it’s planned to be unplanned sometimes, and then you hope your guys can make the most of it.”

What makes playing against Jackson particularly vexing is that even when defenses successfully defend the original play, he finds a way to score. In the game, Jackson excelled under duress, throwing for 246 yards while being pursued, a feat unmatched since 2009. Jackson currently holds a remarkable 16-1 record against NFC teams and remains a formidable challenge for any defense.