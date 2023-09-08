Cincinnati Bar Offers “Sad” Joe Burrow Fan Girls a $0.09 Remedy To Get Over His Engagement News

Aug 23, 2023; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow holds the pregame ritual sword as he stands on the field before a match between Inter Miami CF and FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati bar is reportedly offering Joe Burrow fan girls a $0.09 solution to get over Joe Burrow’s engagement news which recently broke the hearts of innumerable fan girls. The renowned bar will be offering shots at jaw-dropping prices for all depressed ladies.

Joe Burrow reportedly got engaged to his biggest cheerleader and longtime girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher. Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones confirmed the news while making an appearance on the Pat McAfee show. “I think life is great for Burrow, just got engaged too,” said Jonesy.

Cincinnati Bar Has the Perfect Solution for Depressed Girls to Get Over Burrow Marriage Sadness

Joe Burrow has a lot of admirers and a large chunk of those are women. It’s understandable that the rumor of being engaged is a heartbreak for them and many are sad because of this. However, to counter this sadness a bar in downtown Cincinnati has come up with the perfect solution.

The Filson Queen City Kitchen & Bar which is located at 25 E. Freedom Way in The Banks has found the perfect potion to remove all sadness related to Joe Burrow’s engagement. They will be offering the Sad Girl shot to whoever is affected by this rumor. Evidently, the Shot is priced at only 9 cents.

The price is inspired by the jersey number of the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback. However, this offer is valid for once for a single person. The shots will be made of chocolate sauce, Baileys Irish Cream and whipped cream. As per their Instagram post, this will be limited to “one shot per sad girl” and will be in place till “the rumor is confirmed.”

Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher Have Been Together Since Their College Days

Joe Burrow and his longtime girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher have been together ever since their college days at Ohio State University. She is a senior process specialist and analyst. Although the couple has made very little info public about them, rumors of their relationship have been floating around for a long time. Back in August, DeuxMoi ( which is an anonymous Instagram platform which publishes celebrity gossip) had revealed,

“There’s talk around this smaller market sports city that their star quarterback is engaged to his long-term girlfriend. Apparently, the QB’s jeweler posted a picture of a ring and tagged him which makes people convinced he popped the question. his girl has also been spotted wearing the ring around town. but for now, they are keeping things low key.”

Needless to say, after DeuxMoi’s report, Cincinnati bar’s ‘special drink’ announcement has only added fuel to all the engagement rumors. However, any official statement from the actually involved parties is yet to come.