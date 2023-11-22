“I Actually Play It as You”: Michael Vick Reveals Why He Plays Madden as Peyton Manning & Not Himself

In a recent episode of ESPN’s Manning Cast, fans were treated to a charming and amusing banter among NFL legends Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, and special guest Michael Vick. The former QB for the Eagles and the Falcons shocked the Manning brothers after revealing his character for the Madden game, despite being on the cover himself in 2004.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Vick’s appearance on the Madden cover, the discussion took an interesting turn when Peyton asked which player’s avatar Vick uses while playing the game. Vick, recognized for his electrifying play fashion and as a sport-changer in Madden NFL, made a shocking revelation.

Responding to Peyton‘s query about whether he usually played as himself in the game, Vick admitted, “Peyton, I actually play it as you.” He explained that back in the early 2000s, the game’s mechanics favored the Sheriff more than his own.

Vick’s desire to choose Peyton’s avatar highlighted the differing styles of play among Vick’s dynamic, run-oriented method and Peyton’s traditional pocket passer technique. The banter took yet another flip when the Sheriff highlighted that Vicks’ speed in the game was double his, and even Eli passed him in the same category. The ex-Falcons player said he’d love to see the Manning brothers sweat it out on the track, ‘in their prime’.

Peyton Manning Once Took the Madden Cruiser for a Spin

As a part of his ESPN show “Peyton’s Places“, Peyton Manning, along with the 49ers WR John Taylor, was given the opportunity to explore John Madden’s iconic cruiser firsthand. The episode, full of Manning’s feature humor, saw him “trying” to borrow the bus from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden, who inspired the popular video game series cherished by millions worldwide, owned this famous bus. Interestingly, Madden had a fear of flying which prompted him to customize this vehicle for his travels across the country.

Restored to its unique glory, complete with color TVs, a stereo system, and even a VHS player, the Cruiser is a piece of NFL history. Peyton and Taylor’s escapades at the bus, together with their humorous attempt to drive it away, underline the display’s ability to combine sports records with amusement.