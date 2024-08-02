NFL Injury Report: Insider Details Why Justin Herbert’s Plantar Fascia Injury Is Worrisome

For the past week and a few days before that, the Los Angeles Chargers have exuded unmatched energy at training camp. However, a setback occurred this Thursday when quarterback Justin Herbert sustained a plantar fascia injury in his right foot, necessitating a two-week stint in a walking boot. Yet, NFL analysts believe this injury may reveal more than what meets the eye.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s ‘NFL Live,’ insider Adam Schefter initially revealed Herbert’s minor injury, which is projected to heal in approximately two weeks. However, Schefter cautioned that the quarterback’s return to the field will likely extend beyond that timeframe. As a result, preseason participation is out of the question, and the recovery process will be gradual.

That said, by the time the Chargers host the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on September 8, Herbert should be taking the charge. Schefter, although, added a dose of reality during the show, noting that this is certainly not how the club or its new head coach, Jim Harbaugh, wanted to start the season.

And on top of that, a plantar fascia injury can take months to recover, depending on the severity of the damage. It may also take longer to heal for someone who relies heavily on their feet, which is why Schefter believes this injury could bother the quarterback for a “long period of time.” He further added:

“He may be back for the regular season opener. That may be the expectation, but he’s going to be playing through some kind of discomfort in that foot, I think, potentially for the whole season.”

Similarly, NFL quarterback turned analyst Dan Orlovsky chimed in, likening Burrow’s injury from last year to what Herbert might face this season. Dan argued that only a few weeks remain for the season to start, which could be tricky for Herbert to return to peak condition.

Moreover, if Herbert follows suit and isn’t cautious — similar to how Burrow was with his rushing game last year — Orlovsky expressed concern that Herbert could suffer other minor injuries, potentially cutting the season short. However, this remains the worst-case scenario.

Mina Kimes adds her two cents about the 2024 Chargers

As the conversation continued, NFL analyst Mina Kimes also shared her thoughts, describing the development as partially disappointing. She had been enthusiastic about the 2024 season due to the additions of both Harbaugh and former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman. With expectations of a league-leading rushing attack, Kimes now believes the injury could hinder Herbert’s performance.

She also pointed out that Herbert may encounter an ‘adjustment period’ during the initial weeks due to modifications to the offensive line. In her view, the selection of Joe Alt and the addition of Bradley Bozeman have placed the offensive line in a state of flux, requiring time to gel. She said:

“I feel like there’s going to be a bit of an adjustment period frankly. Because as much as I like this offensive line, and I like the Chargers’ approach to team building, it’s still young, and it’s still in transition. And if the quarterback can’t move back there because of it, there could be some rocky performances early on.”

With that being said, the Chargers faithful remain optimistic about the 2024 season, which is anticipated to feature a potent rushing attack — something the offensive line, and especially Herbert, has lacked. Who knows? Perhaps the star quarterback will guide the team beyond the Wildcard Round this season.