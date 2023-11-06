Cincinnati’s Star WR Ja’Marr Chase Reminisces His ‘Hood Olympics’ Days; “Flipping Off Stuff”

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) reacts after catch in the second quarter during an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals’ standout wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, is no stranger to acrobatics on the field, and his recent conversation with the NFL on NBC’s Devin McCourty uncovered the gymnastic roots of his insane skills.

The conversation pulled back layers of Chase’s childhood, revealing his unusual training ground—the ‘hood Olympics’. He said, rekindling his childhood memories: “Back in the day, we used to do off-trash cans, houses, card stuff like that, just flipping off stuff, and then my brother was like, Bro, you need to stop; you’re going to hurt yourself.”

The game-winning backflip touchdown against the 49ers wasn’t just a spectacle; it showcased the incredible skills he honed from his years of dedication, stemming from his childhood hobbies. At the beginning of the interview, when asked about his potential Olympic appearance if he had chosen not to follow his passion for football, Ja’Marr’s response pointed to his raw athletic instincts rather than formal gymnastic training.

He revealed that his stunts around the neighborhood eventually caught his brother’s attention, which led to a safer, yet equally thrilling, after-hours gymnastics center experience. Chase further added that he was recruited to play both football and basketball in eighth grade. However, he then transferred to a different school where he had the only option of choosing football, and the rest, as they say, “is history”.

It’s this background that shaped a receiver who is as fearless with a football as he was with those childhood flips, showing a sight of creativity and discipline that’s lighting up the NFL stage.

Furthermore, Chase also discussed when he knew that football would become his calling. In a revealing moment, he disclosed that it was during his transition into high school that he felt the pull towards the gridiron, where the camaraderie and the offense came to him as naturally as those backflips from his youth.

The Unshakeable Confidence of Ja’Marr Chase

Earlier this year, Ja’Marr Chase’s opinion on the best player in the NFL was as clear as his vision on the field: “Joe Burrow. Everyone knows that. That’s easy. MVP.” This outlook reflects not just a vote of confidence for his quarterback but also the 2x Pro Bowler’s own approach to the game—respectful of others’ efforts while relentlessly pursuing his own dream.

And when the topic of self-doubt on the field came up, his reply was as emphatic as his on-field performance: “Hell no, I just [know] my work ethic. I work hard, and I’m going to always work hard.” Chase‘s firm self-belief and respect for hard work have become his signature, as have his athletic feats.

Ja’Marr Chase’s journey is a witness to where unrestricted talent and absolute hard work can lead. As the Bengals prepare to face the Texans next week, it’s clear that the star WR will bring his A-game, determined to excel.