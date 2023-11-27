“Smooth as Ice, Twice as Cold”: Jalen Hurts’ One-Line Reaction After OT Win Against the Bills Pleases Eagles Fans

Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) walks off the field after overtime win against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts, the Eagles’ quarterback, was a force to be reckoned with during Sunday’s game. Scoring the winning touchdown with just over two minutes left in overtime, he turned the tide of the game. Hurts showcased a remarkable blend of skill and tenacity, throwing for three touchdowns and running for two more.

This stunning performance was pivotal in rallying the Eagles from a 17-7 halftime deficit, underscoring his role as a key playmaker. Hurts’ resilience was on full display. Despite battling a knee injury, he managed to outshine Buffalo Bill’s Josh Allen, leading the Eagles to an impressive 10-1 record—the best in the NFL.

His achievement of leading the team to 10-plus wins in the first 11 games for back-to-back seasons placed him in a league with the greats, joining Peyton Manning in this rare feat. Hurts’ reaction was as cool as it was succinct. Amidst the roaring cheers, he simply asked, “What do y’all want me to say?”

This understated response resonated deeply with Eagles fans, who took to social media to express their admiration. One fan’s comment, “Smooth as Ice and Twice as Cold,” aptly captured Hurts’ composed demeanor. Other fans joined in, praising Hurts and the team with comments like “Mr. Hurts, thank you for the special win. Fly Eagles, Fly Green Nation,” and even playfully mocking the Bills fans.

Another comment read, “Say, ‘we keep the main thing the main thing'” suggesting his silence with some words. A user commented, “Bills fans, “It HURTS.” “Very peculiar, though funny.

Jalen Carter’s Impressive Block

Another Jalen from the Eagles, Jalen Carter, also left an indelible mark on the game. During a critical moment, Carter displayed his extraordinary athleticism by blocking a 34-yard field goal attempt by Buffalo’s Tyler Bass.

Leaping between the left guard and center, Carter managed to slightly deflect the ball, causing it to veer off course—a move that prevented the Bills from scoring three crucial points. Carter’s block was not just about physical prowess; it was a testament to his strategic acumen and timing.

This was Carter’s 16th attempt at blocking a field goal this year, showcasing his consistent effort in this aspect of the game. With a history of two blocked field goals and one blocked extra point during his tenure at the University of Georgia, Carter has continued to demonstrate his defensive capabilities. Fans were quick to recognize Carter’s contribution, with comments ranging from “This is sensational”

to “That was a good one.”

While most praised his skill, some comments hinted at controversy, with remarks like “Stop Riggin games in favor of the Eagles,” reflecting the intense emotions stirred by the game.

The Eagles’ win over the Bills is a showcase of strategy and individual brilliance. Jalen Hurts, with his commanding presence and impactful performance, and Jalen Carter, with his critical defensive play, both played pivotal roles in securing this hard-fought victory.