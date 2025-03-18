Dan Orlovsky Explains Why the Vikings Should Avoid Pursuing Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers must be checking his phone a lot lately, hoping for a call from one of the top suitors. Over the past week, the list has narrowed significantly too, and now, the most intriguing team to watch is the Minnesota Vikings. From the start, he would be joining a Super Bowl-contending squad — but should that call even come? If you ask Dan Orlovsky, the answer is no.

During his appearance on Up & Adams, Orlovsky made it clear: if the Vikings know what’s best for them, they’ll pass on Rodgers and stick with their future—rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

He clarified that the buzz has been about Rodgers wanting to be part of the squad. And that’s a thing that the Vikings’ front office will take it into consideration. You want your future QB to want to be part of the team. But Orlovsky says that if he were part of that front office, he wouldn’t entertain it.

“You hear conversations that the desire for him is Minnesota. That’s the starting point for him, and now Minnesota is thinking about it. I have been outspoken—if I was Minnesota or in that building, I would not do that,” said the analyst bluntly.

Orlovsky also felt that there are signs A-Rod shouldn’t be waiting for a call from the team. For starters, the fact that Kevin O’Connell gave his blessing to let Sam Darnold go is a clear indication that management believes in handing over the QB1 reins to McCarthy.

“There’s nothing negative against Aaron. I just feel that once Minnesota lets Sam Darnold walk out of their building, they made a clear line of demarcation. We are moving forward with JJ McCarthy, and I think that’s the right decision,” Orlovsky continued.

“Do I think if Aaron goes there, he would play well? I think a lot of quarterbacks that go to Minnesota would play well. But I think, just in that moment, Minnesota needs to move forward to the future.”

Of course, there’s no denying that Rodgers would likely perform well in Minnesota. From an elite tactician in Kevin O’Connell to supplementary talents like Justin Jefferson, Christian Darrisaw, and Aaron Jones, the team has everything conducive for a QB to succeed. But Orlovsky isn’t convinced that the Packers legend would seamlessly slot in the Vikings’ system.

“One of the things, Kay, that hasn’t been talked about enough, in my opinion, is that Aaron has run the same offense for the most part for—let’s call it—ten years, if not 20,” said Orlovsky convincingly.

“Minnesota’s offense is very different from the one he’s at least been in. Comfort-wise, he’s not a guy that loves a ton of motion—or at least hasn’t done it a lot lately. He’s not a guy that loves a ton of different formations, and that’s something that is the backbone of Minnesota.”

Loved this chat with @danorlovsky7 on Aaron Rodgers, the Vikings, Steelers.. Good lil watch : pic.twitter.com/76REQJ5Hbg — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) March 17, 2025

All said and done, it will be interesting to see how this move plays out, as it has the potential to kick-start a quarterback domino involving Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Jameis Winston, among others. If the four-time MVP lands in Minnesota, teams like the Giants and Steelers will likely move quickly. One thing’s for sure—Rodgers’ update on his future cannot come soon enough.