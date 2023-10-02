Shedeur Sanders’ Heisman Odds Improve Despite Loss Against Caleb Williams’ USC

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) smiles as he walks off the field after the game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Shedeur Sanders took another loss for a second straight week however his matchup against USC ended on a positive note. What initially appeared to be a recap of his week against Oregon, became a thrilling experience for the home fans after Shedeur started to pick up the pace. Just like that he won many hearts but at the same time advanced his Heisman odds which reduced the week before.

Advertisement

According to a report by Action Network, FanDuel improved Shedeur Sanders’ Heisman odds from +25000 to +20000 following his loss against Caleb Williams’ USC. Although in his post game presser, Deion Sanders’ son admitted that a loss was a loss which cannot be compensated for a moral victory, but it can be said that the week not all bad for him.

Shedeur Sanders’ Heisman Odds Improve Despite Second Straight Loss

Shedeur Sanders was included in Heisman discussions early on in the season after he pulled back-to-back victories. But his odds dropped massively after a blowout loss against Bo Nix’s Oregon. Colorado headed against USC being 21.5 underdog but Shedeur made the most out of it. His resilience and competitiveness brought the game to a close encounter but fell short of just seven points of a comeback.

Advertisement

Although Shedeur improved his odds but he is still a longshot as he stands 33rd in the Heisman leaderboard with +20000 points. This means that a $100 bet would reap $20,000 if Shedeur wins. With so many other top contenders in the list, Shedeur’s chances seem very thin, however, there is still much time for him to get the Colorado hype rolling once again.

Shedeur switched gears in the second half of his game against USC. He recorded 30 pass completions in 45 attempts with 371 passing yards, scoring four passing touchdowns and a rushing TD during the game. However, despite his impressive game he is still far behind in the competition which is led by reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

Caleb Williams And Other Top Heisman Candidates

USC’s star QB Caleb appears to be on a journey to become the second ever to win two consecutive Heisman champions after Ohio State’s running back Archie Griffin or the first QB to ever do it. As of now, Caleb leads the Heisman race with +180 points, while Washington’s QB Michael Penix Jr. stands second in the race with +350 points. Caleb and Penix Jr. reportedly have a 10 percent probability of winning.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1708242923454869764?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Other top athletes dominating the race are Texas QB Quinn Ewers (+900) and Oregon QB Bo Nix (+1200) being the most likely candidates in the Heisman competition. However, with seven more weeks left, the odds are more likely to tell a different story by the end of the season.