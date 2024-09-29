CJ Stroud Stayed Loyal to His Barber by Making Him Move 1000 Miles to Houston

A barber becomes a key figure in your life growing up. While some see them once a month and others once a week, along the way, a sacred bond is often formed. Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud can certainly attest to this feeling.

Advertisement

The feeling of cheating on your barber is a real thing. And for someone like Stroud, who moved to Houston just last year, it seemed inevitable. Yet, the star quarterback would still fly back to Ohio State just to get a cut from his trusted barber.

But these visits weren’t very frequent. He would see Case McGee, a military veteran and an acclaimed barber, mainly before big events. Whether it was the NFL Honors or the playoff game against the Browns, the star quarterback would knock on McGee’s doorstep.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Stroud met McGee during his freshman year with the Buckeyes. But Stroud wasn’t his only client; McGee had a lot of customers from the same school that the future NFL quarterback attended.

However, what the duo had formed was something special. So, during one of Stroud’s visits this offseason, the star QB made McGee an offer to move to Houston. “I need you here,” Stroud said.

Perhaps this was an offer that McGee could not refuse, as he now resides in Houston. But he doesn’t solely depend on Stroud, as the highly acclaimed barber also has clients like Cade Stover and Jeff Okudah, both of whom attended Ohio.

Even Stefon Diggs now trusts McGee for his fresh cuts, now that the wide receiver has moved to Houston. There must be something really special about this barber.

McGee is more than a barber to his clients

When the Stroud-led Texans beat the Browns last year in the Wild Card round, McGee was there in attendance. While the veteran is a long-time Browns fan, he still stood in the crowd while Stroud addressed the media, beaming with pride.

The star QB didn’t forget his barber in his speech, saying, “It was the cut, bro.” He later explained, “A haircut makes you feel like you’re that guy.”

Clearly, a fresh cut from the veteran barber is all Stroud needs to boost his confidence. McGee shares a similar sentiment: “Without a haircut, you don’t get the job, you don’t get the girl. It’s everything. It’s part of the uniform.”

His connection, however, runs deeper with clients like Stroud. McGee has watched several players grow up over the years, serving as a best friend, a therapist, a big brother, and a keeper of secrets to those clients.

“It’s kind of surreal because I watch them grow up… It’s more than being a barber. You’re a big brother, you’re a best friend, you’re a therapist. And you go through a lot with them. It’s stuff I have to go the grave with.”

So, the next time you see Stroud sporting a fresh cut, you’ll likely recall the story behind it. If you’re watching the game between the Jaguars and the Texans, chances are you have noticed it once or twice already.