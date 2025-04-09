Pat Bryant Landing Spots: 3 Teams That Might Target the Illinois WR in the 2025 NFL Draft

In a Draft class featuring unreal offensive talents like Travis Hunter, Tetairoa McMillan, Luther Burden III, Emeka Egbuka, and Matthew Golden, it’s fair to say that Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Pat Bryant hasn’t received the attention he deserves. And rightfully so.

Compared to the names above, the 6’2”, 208-pound receiver doesn’t have the same physicality or contested catching ability. In fact, he does not even have an elite motor in him, as evidenced by his 4.61-second 40-yard dash. But what makes Bryant a special prospect is his composure and his ability to rise in the big moments.

For context, in 2024, the Illinois WR scored three game-winning touchdowns in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime, making him the only player in the country with that many game-deciding scores in those critical moments.

So while he may not have the skill set or athleticism to wow scouts, his ability to come through in clutch moments, along with his ball skills and body control, make him a compelling prospect for offenses seeking depth at the receiver position. Here are three NFL teams that could be ideal fits for Bryant:

3) Cincinnati Bengals

Having secured Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins alongside Joe Burrow on long-term contracts, the Bengals today boast one of the scariest offenses in the NFL. The quality of this attacking trio is so good that any offensive draft talent would be a step below as their backup. But this is where Pat Bryant comes in as the ideal substitute, thanks to his ability to close out games.

As we saw last season, Burrow and Co. struggled to close out games due to their leaky defense, often losing by the smallest of margins.

So, with the Illinois wideout, the Bengals would gain someone who can step up in clutch moments and potentially save a crucial game. Given that it’s still unclear how the Bengals’ defense will shape up with no major additions, they may need to rely on outscoring opponents — just like last season.

2) Houston Texans

With Stefon Diggs’ departure to the New England Patriots and questions surrounding Tank Dell, the Texans desperately need a wide receiver to aid CJ Stroud. The good news is they have a first-round pick at No. 25, but the downside is they also have an equally, if not more pressing, need on their O-line.

So, in the scenario that the Texans use their first-round pick to get an O-line asset, Bryant can be a great cost-effective solution, bringing physicality, savvy game IQ, and red-zone prowess to complement Houston’s passing attack.

1) Tennessee Titans

While the Titans are pretty much locked to draft Cam Ward with their numero uno pick, their receiving cohort needs some much-needed life too. As things stand, Calvin Ridley is the life of the Titans’ receiving game, considering he notched up 1,017 yards on 64 catches last season—impressive numbers as the Nashville-based team had a major quarterback issue back then.

The problem for Brian Callahan & Co., however, stems from Ridley’s backup being up to no good, especially Treylon Burks, who appeared in just five games and had four catches for 34 yards last year. Though Nick Westbrook-Ikhine showed promise at WR3, he’s now moved on to Miami. The Titans, therefore, can’t ignore this position, which is where Pat Bryant fits in.

While one might argue that Bryant doesn’t have enough pace in his tank to fill most backup roles, let’s also not forget that Jerry Rice’s 40-yard dash timing was 4.71 seconds.

So while the Illinois star may not be a world beater, his combination of game IQ, ability to deal with pressure, and ball handling makes him an intriguing prospect for teams seeking to enhance their receiving depth.

Though he does require development to refine his route running and separation techniques, his potential adds value to any offense. Especially if he is being drafted between the fourth and sixth rounds, as most mocks are projecting.