CJ Stroud Was Neck-And-Neck With Lamar Jackson, He Should Emulate Patrick Mahomes’s Patience: Mina Kimes

CJ Stroud’s rookie season has the NFL world buzzing, and his teammate Tank Dell is leading the hype train. Dell, in a recent podcast appearance, turned heads when he claimed Stroud could soon challenge Patrick Mahomes for the NFL’s top quarterback spot. Bold words, but it did get people talking.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes weighed in on the debate during a recent “NFL Live” segment. While excited about Stroud’s potential, Dell’s comments made her think about Mahomes’ own electrifying rookie year. Moreover, Kimes also had some sage advice for the young Houston QB. She said,

“I want to note, when Stroud faced too high last year, he was eight in QBR. Neck and neck with Lamar Jackson. So, he’s already very good at it, but I expect him to face it even more this season and he’s going to have to show the patience that we saw from Patrick Mahomes after his first year.” Mina added.

Further discussing the high-shell coverage defenses used to slow down Mahomes, which he adapted to after showing patience and lowering his depth of target. Kimes believes CJ Stroud will need to follow a similar path, especially with the addition of Stefon Diggs to the Texans’ receiving corps.

Stroud’s rookie campaign itself was historic. He led the NFL in passing yards per game and touchdown-to-interception ratio, joining an elite club that included Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and John Elway. Moreover, Stroud achieved this feat in his first season, while it took those legends several years to hit the same marks.

The Texans‘ young QB would definitely have the NFL world watching and waiting to see if he can truly challenge Mahomes for that top spot. Sam Acho also had similar views as he nodded in agreement with Kimes and highlighted what he loves about CJ Stroud.

NFL Analyst Revisits Conversation With DeMeco Ryans About CJ Stroud

It’s not just the young QB’s skills that impress Acho, but his attitude. Stroud’s playing for the love of the game, not to prove a point or impress anyone. That’s the kind of mindset that can take a player far in the NFL.

Acho then shared a recent encounter with Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans. When he surprisingly met Coach Ryans at the airport, he asked him if he was surprised by Stroud’s rookie success.

“Absolutely not. I’m happy about it. We expected to win and expected to win early.” DeMeco Ryans told Acho.

It’s certainly very clear that Ryans believes in Stroud’s potential, which explains why the Texans have been busy building a formidable receiving corps around him for the upcoming season.

If Stroud can replicate or even build on his rookie-year performance, Houston fans are in for a treat. The Texans could become one of the most exciting teams to watch in the NFL.