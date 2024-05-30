“Classic, Basic White B*tch Sh*t”: Pat McAfee Lashes Out at Unruly Fan Who Misbehaved With Jason & Kylie Kelce

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce are one of the most beloved couples in the NFL and even more so for the city of Philadelphia. And with the brothers’ podcast and Jason’s new position, their stardom has just increased. However, with the spotlight comes unruly fans, and a recent video went viral with a fan misbehaving with Jason and Kylie. As this video exploded on the internet, Pat McAfee gave a piece of his mind to the unruly fan.

The whole incident was almost laughable. As McAfee discussed it, he spoke about the unacceptable behavior of the fan. He even had a little outburst while talking about the woman’s behavior. He said,

“Telling Kylie Kelce she would never be welcome. Then also saying I don’t even know who you are, after asking for a photo, that’s classic, basic white b*tch sh*t shit right there, down the pipe of everything you could expect.”

As the Kelces were stepping out to enjoy a dinner date, a badly behaved fan approached them asking for a picture. However, as she was turned down by the couple, she decided to throw a tantrum, getting in their faces and yelling obscenities. While Jason stood ideally by, Kylie handled the situation like the boss she was, and the internet couldn’t get enough of it, including McAfee.

The analyst commended Kylie Kelce for handling the incident a lot better than most people would and was especially amused by her rebuke for the woman as she said, “You have alcohol on your breath, you’re embarrassing yourself.” He also went on to praise the Kelce family for being strong enough to hold their ground but also ensuring that they maintain some decorum.

The internet was collectively embarrassed for the lady who got “absolutely bodied by Kylie,” as McAfee put it. And while it’s unclear if the woman ever apologized to the couple, they got an apology from the city itself.

Kylie and Jason Kelce Get an Apology From the Mayor

After the video of the verbal harassment went viral, the mayor of the city of Margate stepped up. Per, E-News, Michael Collin took to the city’s Facebook page to express his apologies on behalf of the whole city. He spoke about knowing the importance of date night as parents and even made the sweet gesture of offering an all-expenses paid date night to the couple.

Even with the irritating interruption, the couple had a nice time. While on his podcast with his brother, Jason even spoke about how he had a fun time with his family on the beach after the incident.

The kind of restraint, she showed while dealing with a disgruntled fan shows the maturity of the Kelce family. With their increasing fame, the Kelce family might have to increasingly face such situations.