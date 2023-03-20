Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Will Levis: NFL Pro Day Date and Schedule?
Published 20/03/2023
The pre-draft process is going strong as the 2023 NFL Draft comes near. Additionally, the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is nearing. Hence, many universities are hosting their own pro days to highlight their draft-eligible student-athletes. When will potential top picks like Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Will Levis perform in Pro Day?
The schedule will start on Tuesday, March 7, and go on until Thursday, March 30.
List of 2023 NFL Pro Day
Below is the list of dates and cities:
Tuesday, March 7
- Indiana
Wednesday, March 8
- Columbia
- Hawaii
- Miami (OH)
- UNLV
Thursday, March 9
- Harvard
- Illinois State
- Monmouth
- Nevada
- Prairie View A&M
- Texas
- Texas State
Friday, March 10
- Illinois
- Rice
- SE Missouri State
Sunday, March 12
- Grand Valley State
Monday, March 13
- Coastal Carolina
- Oregon State
- South Carolina
- Western Michigan
Tuesday, March 14
- Clemson
- Louisiana Tech
- Northwestern
- Oregon
Wednesday, March 15
- Air Force
- Central Michigan
- Colorado
- Georgia
- Kent State
- Louisiana
- Mercer
- Michigan State
- Minnesota
- UCLA
Thursday, March 16
- Arizona
- Army
- Eastern Michigan
- Georgia State
- Georgia Tech
- Tulane
Friday, March 17
- Georgia Southern
- Michigan
- San Diego
- San Diego State
Monday, March 20
- Bowling Green
- Iowa
- James Madison
- Northern Iowa
- Stony Brook
- Syracuse
- Toledo
Tuesday, March 21
- Auburn
- Iowa State
- Liberty
- Maine
- Ohio
- Princeton
- Rutgers
- Stephen F. Austin
- Troy
- USC
Wednesday, March 22
- Bryant
- Delaware
- Marshall
- Nebraska
- New Mexico State
- Ohio State
- SMU
- Stanford
- Temple
- UAB
- UConn
- UTSA
- Virginia
- Virginia Tech
- Weber State
Thursday, March 23
- Alabama
- Cal
- Cincinnati
- Eastern Kentucky
- Holy Cross
- Houston
- Merrimack
- Northern Illinois
- UMass
- Utah
- William & Mary
- Wisconsin
- Yale
Friday, March 24
- Boston College
- BYU
- Kentucky
- Missouri
- Notre Dame
- Old Dominion
- Penn State
- San Jose State
- Texas Southern
Monday, March 27
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Ball State
- Baylor
- Boise State
- Duke
- Florida International
- Jackson State
- Memphis
- Miami
- North Carolina
- Sam Houston State
- Southern Miss
- UT Martin
- West Virginia
Tuesday, March 28
- Arkansas State
- California (PA)
- Central Arkansas
- East Carolina
- Florida Atlantic
- Louisville
- Middle Tennessee
- Mississippi State
- North Carolina State
- Shepherd
- Texas A&M
- Tulsa
- Vanderbilt
- Washington State
Wednesday, March 29
- Akron
- Arkansas
- Duquesne
- Incarnate Word
- LSU
- Maryland
- Mississippi
- Morgan State
- North Dakota
- North Dakota State
- North Texas
- Oklahoma State
- Pitt
- Texas Tech
- USF
- Wake Forest
- Washington
- Western Kentucky
Thursday, March 30
- Appalachian State
- Charlotte
- Florida
- Fresno State
- Oklahoma
- Ouachita Baptist
- TCU
- Tennessee
- Wyoming
Friday, March 31
- Chattanooga
- Colorado State
- Florida State
- Kansas State
- South Dakota State
Wednesday, April 5
- Montana State
When will Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Will Levi have their pro days?
Teams are working hard during free agency while the scouting departments are traveling the country to look for the best prospects in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
A busy week on the Pro Day circuit for top QB prospects this week, as Ohio State's C.J. Stroud has his on Wednesday, Alabama's Bryce Young has his on Thursday, Kentucky's Will Levis has his on Friday.
pic.twitter.com/8susRxr9jg
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 20, 2023
Three top quarterback prospects will have their pro days this week. On Wednesday, C.J. Stroud will have his pro day at Ohio State, followed up by Bryce Young at Alabama on Thursday and Will Levis at Kentucky on Friday.
Stroud and Levis threw at the NFL combine; hence, it is not clear if they will participate in the drills.
CJ Stroud is reportedly the “QB of choice” for Panthers new head coach Frank Reich.
While, Bryce Young is “favored” by Panthers owner David Tepper.
pic.twitter.com/g7VGhIklhc
— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 11, 2023
Bryce Young did not throw at the combine. It remains to be seen if he will throw this week. He was the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner and threw for 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns, and five interceptions this season with the Crimson Tide. Stroud finished second in the nation in passing touchdowns (41), with 3,688 yards and six interceptions. After transferring from Penn State to Kentucky in 2021, Levis started for the Wildcats each of the previous two seasons, completing 65.7 percent of his passes for 43 touchdowns (23 interceptions) and 5,232 yards (8.2 YPA).
Alabama QB Young and Kentucky quarterback Levis are considered two of the top prospects in this year’s draft. The NFL Mock Draft Database listed Young and Levis as the No. 2 and No. 6 prospects overall, respectively. On the other hand, Stroud sits between them as No. 4.