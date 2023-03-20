Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Will Levis: NFL Pro Day Date and Schedule?

The pre-draft process is going strong as the 2023 NFL Draft comes near. Additionally, the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is nearing. Hence, many universities are hosting their own pro days to highlight their draft-eligible student-athletes. When will potential top picks like Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Will Levis perform in Pro Day?

The schedule will start on Tuesday, March 7, and go on until Thursday, March 30.

List of 2023 NFL Pro Day

Below is the list of dates and cities:

Tuesday, March 7

Indiana

Wednesday, March 8

Columbia

Hawaii

Miami (OH)

UNLV

Thursday, March 9

Harvard

Illinois State

Monmouth

Nevada

Prairie View A&M

Texas

Texas State

Friday, March 10

Illinois

Rice

SE Missouri State

Sunday, March 12

Grand Valley State

Monday, March 13

Coastal Carolina

Oregon State

South Carolina

Western Michigan

Tuesday, March 14

Clemson

Louisiana Tech

Northwestern

Oregon

Wednesday, March 15

Air Force

Central Michigan

Colorado

Georgia

Kent State

Louisiana

Mercer

Michigan State

Minnesota

UCLA

Thursday, March 16

Arizona

Army

Eastern Michigan

Georgia State

Georgia Tech

Tulane

Friday, March 17

Georgia Southern

Michigan

San Diego

San Diego State

Monday, March 20

Bowling Green

Iowa

James Madison

Northern Iowa

Stony Brook

Syracuse

Toledo

Tuesday, March 21

Auburn

Iowa State

Liberty

Maine

Ohio

Princeton

Rutgers

Stephen F. Austin

Troy

USC

Wednesday, March 22

Bryant

Delaware

Marshall

Nebraska

New Mexico State

Ohio State

SMU

Stanford

Temple

UAB

UConn

UTSA

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Weber State

Thursday, March 23

Alabama

Cal

Cincinnati

Eastern Kentucky

Holy Cross

Houston

Merrimack

Northern Illinois

UMass

Utah

William & Mary

Wisconsin

Yale

Friday, March 24

Boston College

BYU

Kentucky

Missouri

Notre Dame

Old Dominion

Penn State

San Jose State

Texas Southern

Monday, March 27

Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Ball State

Baylor

Boise State

Duke

Florida International

Jackson State

Memphis

Miami

North Carolina

Sam Houston State

Southern Miss

UT Martin

West Virginia

Tuesday, March 28

Arkansas State

California (PA)

Central Arkansas

East Carolina

Florida Atlantic

Louisville

Middle Tennessee

Mississippi State

North Carolina State

Shepherd

Texas A&M

Tulsa

Vanderbilt

Washington State

Wednesday, March 29

Akron

Arkansas

Duquesne

Incarnate Word

LSU

Maryland

Mississippi

Morgan State

North Dakota

North Dakota State

North Texas

Oklahoma State

Pitt

Texas Tech

USF

Wake Forest

Washington

Western Kentucky

Thursday, March 30

Appalachian State

Charlotte

Florida

Fresno State

Oklahoma

Ouachita Baptist

TCU

Tennessee

Wyoming

Friday, March 31

Chattanooga

Colorado State

Florida State

Kansas State

South Dakota State

Wednesday, April 5

Montana State

When will Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Will Levi have their pro days?

Teams are working hard during free agency while the scouting departments are traveling the country to look for the best prospects in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

A busy week on the Pro Day circuit for top QB prospects this week, as Ohio State's C.J. Stroud has his on Wednesday, Alabama's Bryce Young has his on Thursday, Kentucky's Will Levis has his on Friday. Plenty of NFL personnel will be in attendance at each. pic.twitter.com/8susRxr9jg — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 20, 2023

Three top quarterback prospects will have their pro days this week. On Wednesday, C.J. Stroud will have his pro day at Ohio State, followed up by Bryce Young at Alabama on Thursday and Will Levis at Kentucky on Friday.

Stroud and Levis threw at the NFL combine; hence, it is not clear if they will participate in the drills.

CJ Stroud is reportedly the “QB of choice” for Panthers new head coach Frank Reich. While, Bryce Young is “favored” by Panthers owner David Tepper. The Panthers who now own the first overall pick in the Draft have 48 days to decide which QB they will take 👀 pic.twitter.com/g7VGhIklhc — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 11, 2023

Bryce Young did not throw at the combine. It remains to be seen if he will throw this week. He was the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner and threw for 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns, and five interceptions this season with the Crimson Tide. Stroud finished second in the nation in passing touchdowns (41), with 3,688 yards and six interceptions. After transferring from Penn State to Kentucky in 2021, Levis started for the Wildcats each of the previous two seasons, completing 65.7 percent of his passes for 43 touchdowns (23 interceptions) and 5,232 yards (8.2 YPA).

Alabama QB Young and Kentucky quarterback Levis are considered two of the top prospects in this year’s draft. The NFL Mock Draft Database listed Young and Levis as the No. 2 and No. 6 prospects overall, respectively. On the other hand, Stroud sits between them as No. 4.