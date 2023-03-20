HomeSearch

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Will Levis: NFL Pro Day Date and Schedule?

Neha Joshi
|Published 20/03/2023

Credit: USA Today Sports

The pre-draft process is going strong as the 2023 NFL Draft comes near. Additionally, the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is nearing. Hence, many universities are hosting their own pro days to highlight their draft-eligible student-athletes. When will potential top picks like Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Will Levis perform in Pro Day?

The schedule will start on Tuesday, March 7, and go on until Thursday, March 30.

List of 2023 NFL Pro Day

Below is the list of dates and cities:

Tuesday, March 7

  • Indiana

Wednesday, March 8

  • Columbia
  • Hawaii
  • Miami (OH)
  • UNLV

Thursday, March 9

  • Harvard
  • Illinois State
  • Monmouth
  • Nevada
  • Prairie View A&M
  • Texas
  • Texas State

Friday, March 10

  • Illinois
  • Rice
  • SE Missouri State

Sunday, March 12

  • Grand Valley State

Monday, March 13

  • Coastal Carolina
  • Oregon State
  • South Carolina
  • Western Michigan

Tuesday, March 14

  • Clemson
  • Louisiana Tech
  • Northwestern
  • Oregon

Wednesday, March 15

  • Air Force
  • Central Michigan
  • Colorado
  • Georgia
  • Kent State
  • Louisiana
  • Mercer
  • Michigan State
  • Minnesota
  • UCLA

Thursday, March 16

  • Arizona
  • Army
  • Eastern Michigan
  • Georgia State
  • Georgia Tech
  • Tulane

Friday, March 17

  • Georgia Southern
  • Michigan
  • San Diego
  • San Diego State

Monday, March 20

  • Bowling Green
  • Iowa
  • James Madison
  • Northern Iowa
  • Stony Brook
  • Syracuse
  • Toledo

Tuesday, March 21

  • Auburn
  • Iowa State
  • Liberty
  • Maine
  • Ohio
  • Princeton
  • Rutgers
  • Stephen F. Austin
  • Troy
  • USC

Wednesday, March 22

  • Bryant
  • Delaware
  • Marshall
  • Nebraska
  • New Mexico State
  • Ohio State
  • SMU
  • Stanford
  • Temple
  • UAB
  • UConn
  • UTSA
  • Virginia
  • Virginia Tech
  • Weber State

Thursday, March 23

  • Alabama
  • Cal
  • Cincinnati
  • Eastern Kentucky
  • Holy Cross
  • Houston
  • Merrimack
  • Northern Illinois
  • UMass
  • Utah
  • William & Mary
  • Wisconsin
  • Yale

Friday, March 24

  • Boston College
  • BYU
  • Kentucky
  • Missouri
  • Notre Dame
  • Old Dominion
  • Penn State
  • San Jose State
  • Texas Southern

Monday, March 27

  • Arkansas-Pine Bluff
  • Ball State
  • Baylor
  • Boise State
  • Duke
  • Florida International
  • Jackson State
  • Memphis
  • Miami
  • North Carolina
  • Sam Houston State
  • Southern Miss
  • UT Martin
  • West Virginia

Tuesday, March 28

  • Arkansas State
  • California (PA)
  • Central Arkansas
  • East Carolina
  • Florida Atlantic
  • Louisville
  • Middle Tennessee
  • Mississippi State
  • North Carolina State
  • Shepherd
  • Texas A&M
  • Tulsa
  • Vanderbilt
  • Washington State

Wednesday, March 29

  • Akron
  • Arkansas
  • Duquesne
  • Incarnate Word
  • LSU
  • Maryland
  • Mississippi
  • Morgan State
  • North Dakota
  • North Dakota State
  • North Texas
  • Oklahoma State
  • Pitt
  • Texas Tech
  • USF
  • Wake Forest
  • Washington
  • Western Kentucky

Thursday, March 30

  • Appalachian State
  • Charlotte
  • Florida
  • Fresno State
  • Oklahoma
  • Ouachita Baptist
  • TCU
  • Tennessee
  • Wyoming

Friday, March 31

  • Chattanooga
  • Colorado State
  • Florida State
  • Kansas State
  • South Dakota State

Wednesday, April 5

  • Montana State

When will Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Will Levi have their pro days?

Teams are working hard during free agency while the scouting departments are traveling the country to look for the best prospects in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Three top quarterback prospects will have their pro days this week. On Wednesday, C.J. Stroud will have his pro day at Ohio State, followed up by Bryce Young at Alabama on Thursday and Will Levis at Kentucky on Friday.

Stroud and Levis threw at the NFL combine; hence, it is not clear if they will participate in the drills.

Bryce Young did not throw at the combine. It remains to be seen if he will throw this week. He was the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner and threw for 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns, and five interceptions this season with the Crimson Tide. Stroud finished second in the nation in passing touchdowns (41), with 3,688 yards and six interceptions. After transferring from Penn State to Kentucky in 2021, Levis started for the Wildcats each of the previous two seasons, completing 65.7 percent of his passes for 43 touchdowns (23 interceptions) and 5,232 yards (8.2 YPA).

Alabama QB Young and Kentucky quarterback Levis are considered two of the top prospects in this year’s draft. The NFL Mock Draft Database listed Young and Levis as the No. 2 and No. 6 prospects overall, respectively. On the other hand, Stroud sits between them as No. 4.

Neha Joshi