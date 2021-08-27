“Tom Brady inspires me as an athlete and an entrepreneur”: Naomi Osaka Reveals How The Businessman In Bucs QB Helped Her Join The Advisory Board Of ‘Autograph’ Joining Tiger Woods, Tony Hawk, And Wayne Gretzky

Tom Brady is a pioneer when it comes to athletes joining the NFT market, and it looks like he’s inspired Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka to join as well.

NFT’s are growing in popularity as athletes like Tom Brady continue to endorse them and promote their popularity. Brady has been growing his own platform as well, cofounding the NFT platform ‘Autograph‘.

The company already features some big name athletes like Tiger Woods, Tony Hawk, Derek Jeter, and Wayne Gretzky, but there’s no such thing as too much when it comes to publicity. So, when Brady approached her with the opportunity to join Autograph, she had no intentions of saying anything other than yes.

Tom Brady Has Inspired Naomi Osaka Both As An Athlete And An Entrepreneur

Osaka was almost star-struck by the fact that Brady offered her the chance to join his company. After all, he is the greatest NFL player to have played the game as evidenced by his seven Super Bowl wins (more than any franchise). Osaka spoke to People Magazine about the chance to join Brady, and she was thrilled by the opportunity.

“It seemed like a very cool opportunity, and when Tom Brady asked me to join the Advisory Board and create my own NFTs, I knew I couldn’t say no,” she would comment. “There are some real sports legends working with Autograph — Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky — it’s pretty awesome to be in their company.”

Osaka also spoke about the influential role Brady’s played on her life, more than just the business side of things but also as an athlete.

“Tom inspires me in so many ways as an athlete and an entrepreneur,” Osaka would tell People. “He’s always rethinking the playbook and pushing boundaries while remaining so true to himself, which is something I try to do as well.”

What Are NFT’s? How Much Will Naomi Osaka NFT Autographs Go For?

NFT stands for non-fungible token, but that probably doesn’t help you much when it comes to defining what they actually are.

Well, non-fungible means that something is completely unique, irreplaceable, sort of like a vintage football card signed by perhaps Joe Montanna. They can’t be replicated.

NFT’s are part of the Ethereum blockchain, a cryptocurrency company similar to Bitcoin and Dogecoin. NFT’s can be anything digital, like a highlight reel, a signature, or some form of art which you can sell on the market. People collect NFT’s similar to how people collect baseball, basketball or football trading cards.

Osaka and Brady see a lot of potential in the NFT market, and they’re making a strong push to market ‘Autograph’ as much as they can. Currently, Osaka’s NFTs on the company can vary from as low as $12 to as high as $100. Osaka spoke about the way she sees and NFTs and why they’re so great.

“NFTs bring together art, design, and technology in a way that really speaks to the way we consume media these days. The more I work with and experience the crypto and NFT space I see how easily they can be bought, sold, and gamified,” she would say.

