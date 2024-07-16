Clock is Ticking for the Bengals; They Have to Pay Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase: Cris Collinsworth

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during a press conference after at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

The upcoming NFL season is of prime importance for the Cincinnati Bengals with their young and talented core spearheaded by quarterback, Joe Burrow. In fact, former NFL WR Cris Collinsworth insisted that time is already of the essence for the Bengals as they gear up to prove themselves in the AFC.

In a segment on the ‘Up and Adams’ podcast, Collinsworth delved deep into the landscape of the Cincinnati Bengals and their substantial contractual commitments tied to key players, including Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

“The clock is ticking. They’re already starting to unravel that team a little bit because they have to pay Joe and Jamar. There are going to be some people that have to go,” shared Cris.

He pointed out how these financial obligations require tough decisions regarding other players on the team, much like Joe Mixon, who was released this year to manage costs.

Faced with such a scenario, the Bengals must strike a balance between compensating their star players and ensuring a competitive roster. Burrow, now holding the title of highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, commands a salary that impacts the team’s salary cap. However, this hefty paycheck is justified by his potential to lead the Bengals to win, as he’s almost untouchable when he’s at his best.

To tackle these obstacles, the Bengals are heavily relying on drafting players and young talents to address any gaps in the roster- a key strategy for building a team capable of competing for a Super Bowl title. The absence of players including both safeties has already had an effect and emerging talents like Von Bell and Geno Stone need to step up effectively.

As for Burrow’s durability, Collinsworth isn’t too worried about attributing his injuries to sheer bad luck. He further complimented the Cincinnati Bengals for creating a strong lineup and claimed that if Trent and Orlando Brown can effectively work the outside edges, Burrow can get off some quick passes, making it difficult for the opposition to deal with. Additionally, Collinsworth even talked about the inclusion of Amarius Mims, saying,



“Amarius Mims, who they signed and drafted, is just a massive player. The Bengals have some big guys playing tackle right now.”

Having said that, Collinsworth views Burrow’s newfound determination in a positive light. He is confident that with the quarterback at the helm, the Bengals can overcome their limitations in the AFC.

Burrow Vows to Silence His Doubters This Season

Burrow’s recent focus on silencing his critics has raised quite a lot of eyebrows. Known for his reserved demeanor in the NFL, Burrow has been actively engaging in activities and media appearances, lately.

Interestingly, Collinsworth views Burrow’s resurging drive as a positive development, as he said,



“Good. I want him as mad as possible. I want him irritated and upset that people don’t respect the Cincinnati Bengals and him. Then he can go get them.”

Looking back, Burrow’s promising journey with the Bengals took a turn in 2023 due to injuries after their unexpected Super Bowl run in 2022. This affected the team’s performance, and Burrows’ durability was heavily questioned by fans and critics alike.



In 2024, Burrow needs to have a standout season to reestablish himself as one of the elite quarterbacks in the league. He must show reliability, stay clear of injuries, and step up his performance to lead the Bengals in the playoffs.