Club Owner Reveals Surveillance Video Shows ‘Nothing’ on Rashee Rice’s Alleged Attack on Photographer

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has had a legally complex off-season, but the latest developments in one of his cases have the potential to free him from at least one charge. At the center of multiple legal controversies, Rashee is under investigation for reckless driving and assault on a photographer. But recent developments have made him seem a lot less culpable than before in the assault case.

While the WR is still under persecution for reckless driving, the Dallas Police presented new findings to the general public on the nightclub assault charges. With fortune just starting to swing Rice’s way, the police have stumbled upon some testimony that helps Rice’s case.

Firstly, the Dallas police department hasn’t publically named the wide receiver as a suspect for the alleged attack. Moreover, the owner of the club where the apparent assault took place, alleges that the WR was not involved in the altercation. He said to Fox 4, “It’s lies based on what I see through my camera system and there’s nothing wrong with the guy.”

Furthermore, the accusations against Rice no longer exist. The accused has signed an affidavit of non-persecution, effectively taking back any complaints against Rice. However, the Dallas Police Department is continuing the investigation but this could mean that Rice is clear of this particular charge.

While he might escape any repercussions for the incident at the nightclub, his tussles with the law are far from over.

Rashee Rice Caught Fleeing Sight of Car Crash

While he may escape the incident in the Dallas club, Rice still faces some pretty serious charges. The wide receiver is still facing 8 counts including charges of aggravated assault. As per Fox News, both he and Theodore Knox are facing heavy charges from plaintiffs due to a lot of external and internal injuries faced by those who suffered due to their reckless driving and were apparently caught fleeing from the sight of the crash.

The accident was a result of both players overspeeding and losing control of their vehicles. This had led to a crash into 4 other vehicles. While they have both been charged and booked, Rice is released on bond. As this persecution continues, there is a huge chance Rice’s NFL career might get affected.

While as of now, no announcements have been made, there is a possibility that he might face some punishment from the NFL as well as the Chiefs. If this happens, there is a chance that the WR might miss out on the chance to make a run for another Lombardi trophy. It is also very likely that any restrictions placed on Rice might end up being the reason Xavier Worthy gets a chance to play.